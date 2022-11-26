Christmas decorations from leading creatives and design brands

Our edit of contemporary Christmas decorations by leading designers and architects is the place to start for a contemporary spin to your festive décor. From restrained Bauhaus pendants to bright Christmas baubles, we bring you the minimalist and the colourful to add to your festive decorations.

Bauhaus Christmas decorations

(Image credit: Courtesy IC Design)

This set of original Bauhaus Christmas decorations is attributed to architect Johannes Gabriel, and was designed in 1929/30. First released by IC Design in 2019 on the occasion of the Bauhaus' 100th anniversary, the design nods to Oskar Schlemmer's costumes for the Triadic Ballet. The original set was found at the house of a collector and faithfully reproduced into a series of Christmas decorations fit for a modernist tree (but also great to hang around any time of the year).

icdesign.ch

(opens in new tab)ameico.com (opens in new tab)

Festive decorations by Luke Edward Hall for Svenkst Tenn

(Image credit: Courtesy Svenskt Tenn)

Luke Edward Hall was inspired by the lost city of Atlantis for the collection of festive decorations he designed for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. 'This holiday season I am incredibly happy to be working with one of my all-time favourite makers, shops and institutions, the jewel in Stockholm's crown that is Svenskt Tenn,' announced Hall. This is the second collection he has created for the Swedish brand, comprising brass and glass Christmas ornaments.

svenskttenn.com (opens in new tab)

Christmas Stars by Snøhetta

(Image credit: Courtesy Snøhetta)

Snøhetta’s Christmas stars for the Norwegian Cancer Society mark the tenth anniversary of the charity’s Christmas Star Campaign. Two of the stars are made out of paper. The smallest one – meant to be accessible to everyone – is available in green, gold and silver, and needs to be assembled by the buyer. The star can be used to decorate a Christmas tree, but also doubles as a to-and-from note for Christmas presents. A larger ‘hospital star’, similar in form, material and construction, is intended for hospital windows, designed with the aim of connecting the patient to the outside world.

stjerneaksjonen.no (opens in new tab)

snohetta.com (opens in new tab)

Girard Ornaments by Vitra

(Image credit: Courtesy Vitra)

This collection of Christmas decorations draws from Alexandre Girard's extensive output as an artist and designer. Vitra and the Girard family collaborated to select a series of recurring motifs from Girard's work, resulting in a series of ornaments that are both festive and universal, including a heart, sun, moon, dove and mouse.

vitra.com (opens in new tab)

Le Palle Quadrate Christmas baubles by Alessi

(Image credit: Courtesy Alessi)

Alessi's popular Christmas decorations return this year with a collection of cube baubles designed by Massimo Giacon and Marcello Jori that include classic Christmas motifs such as wrapped gifts, hearts and angels, as well as unexpected characters such as a tiger.

alessi.com (opens in new tab)

Georg Jensen Christmas Collectibles

(Image credit: Courtesy Georg Jensen)

Georg Jensen presents its Christmas Collectible 2022 collection, conceived by Sanne Lund Traberg. The starting point for the series of Christmas decorations in gold and silver is folded paper, which the designer fashioned into traditional festive ornaments that include hearts, bows and angels. The designs were extended into a bigger collection that adapts the origami-like motifs into candle holders and sculptural centrepieces.

georgjensen.com (opens in new tab)