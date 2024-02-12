These contemporary chicken coops by artists are designed for urban homes
Off Giannoni & Santoni present a series of chicken coops by artists Vedovamazzei, designed as contemporary structures and imagined for urban gardens or balconies, for a fresh egg every day
Off Giannoni & Santoni is an Italian brand with a mission to encourage connection with nature through art. Their latest project, dubbed New Egg, transforms the humble chicken coop into a work of art, marking the debut of the brand into the creative landscape.
Chicken Coops by OFF Giannoni & Santoni and Vedovamazzei
Presented during Pitti Taste (3-5 February 2024), and curated by Nicolas Ballario, New Egg combines the creative brilliance of the artist duo Vedovamazzei and the savoir faire of egg producer Paolo Parisi, resulting in a collection of henhouses that blend functionality with aesthetic charm. These dynamic structures invite reflection on universal themes such as migration and resource management, infused with the sophisticated irony that defines Vedovamazzei's artistic vision.
The domestic chicken coops are small, colourful architectures suitable for a garden or terrace. The boxy shapes deliberately evoke the traditional aesthetics of household appliances, like a refrigerator or a dishwasher, suggesting that we could all have one at home to provide us with a fresh egg daily.
The project elevates everyday items into artistic expressions, challenging conventional perceptions of packaging and presentation. Crafted to furnish optimal living conditions for chickens, these bespoke structures boast top-opening doors housing nests, adhering to the latest standards in egg storage.
Off and Vedovamazzei envisioned a diverse range of henhouses, each encapsulating unique narratives. From The Economist Hen (etc), reflecting on exploitation and the tragedy of the commons, to The Bigot Hen (It Will Cost Us Dearly), symbolising concerns about societal changes, each henhouse prompts reflection on our existence.
Along with the chicken coops, the brand also launches a series of gastronomic products, from jellied eggs to biscuits and mayonnaise. Ballario emphasises, 'Art must create unforgettable experiences accessible to all. That's why we didn't stop at the chicken coop - the products are presented as the essence of a work of art.'
New Egg represents more than a mere project; it invites audiences to reimagine their relationship with nature and design in a playful way. It is a project that immerses us in a fantastically surreal realm where chickens, eggs, and design converge and intertwine. By infusing everyday objects with whimsy and ingenuity, it challenges us to see the extraordinary in the ordinary and fosters a deeper connection with the world around us.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
Mollie hotel celebrates Aspen’s close ties to the Bauhaus
Mollie hotel, by CCY Architects and Post Company, pays homage to the Bauhaus influence on the Colorado ski resort
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Romantic drinks to woo your loved one on Valentine’s Day 2024, at home or away
Romantic drinks to cosy up with on Valentine’s Day 2024 and beyond, from cocktails to make at home to the best on the menu at UK escapes, courtesy of our drinks expert Neil Ridley
By Neil Ridley Published
-
The Royal Ballet celebrates new talent in choreography with edgy set design
The Royal Ballet Festival of New Choreography encompasses performances and events at the Royal Opera House in London
By Hannah Silver Published