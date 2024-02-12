These contemporary chicken coops by artists are designed for urban homes

Off Giannoni & Santoni is an Italian brand with a mission to encourage connection with nature through art. Their latest project, dubbed New Egg, transforms the humble chicken coop into a work of art, marking the debut of the brand into the creative landscape.

Chicken Coops by OFF Giannoni & Santoni and Vedovamazzei

(Image credit: Fabrizio Spucches)

Presented during Pitti Taste (3-5 February 2024), and curated by Nicolas Ballario, New Egg combines the creative brilliance of the artist duo Vedovamazzei and the savoir faire of egg producer Paolo Parisi, resulting in a collection of henhouses that blend functionality with aesthetic charm. These dynamic structures invite reflection on universal themes such as migration and resource management, infused with the sophisticated irony that defines Vedovamazzei's artistic vision.

The domestic chicken coops are small, colourful architectures suitable for a garden or terrace. The boxy shapes deliberately evoke the traditional aesthetics of household appliances, like a refrigerator or a dishwasher, suggesting that we could all have one at home to provide us with a fresh egg daily.

(Image credit: Fabrizio Spucches)

The project elevates everyday items into artistic expressions, challenging conventional perceptions of packaging and presentation. Crafted to furnish optimal living conditions for chickens, these bespoke structures boast top-opening doors housing nests, adhering to the latest standards in egg storage.

Off and Vedovamazzei envisioned a diverse range of henhouses, each encapsulating unique narratives. From The Economist Hen (etc), reflecting on exploitation and the tragedy of the commons, to The Bigot Hen (It Will Cost Us Dearly), symbolising concerns about societal changes, each henhouse prompts reflection on our existence.

(Image credit: Fabrizio Spucches)

Along with the chicken coops, the brand also launches a series of gastronomic products, from jellied eggs to biscuits and mayonnaise. Ballario emphasises, 'Art must create unforgettable experiences accessible to all. That's why we didn't stop at the chicken coop - the products are presented as the essence of a work of art.'

New Egg represents more than a mere project; it invites audiences to reimagine their relationship with nature and design in a playful way. It is a project that immerses us in a fantastically surreal realm where chickens, eggs, and design converge and intertwine. By infusing everyday objects with whimsy and ingenuity, it challenges us to see the extraordinary in the ordinary and fosters a deeper connection with the world around us.

offgiannonisantoni.com