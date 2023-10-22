Take a peek inside this Cortina chalet by Henge
This Cortina chalet is the the collaborative creation of designer and architect Isabella Genovese and Henge founder Paolo Tormena
Cortina d'Ampezzo, the picturesque jewel of the Italian Dolomites, has long been celebrated for its harmonious blend of aesthetic tradition and innovation. Cortina's timeless charm and boundless possibilities have attracted visitors since the early 1900s. Today, nearby Tofane, Cinque Torri and Cristallo moutains continue to captivate, not only as a winter wonderland but as a year-round hub for sports, cinema, art, and design.
Chalet Henge is set within this iconic backdrop. A private retreat, cocooned among serene fir trees, it is the collaborative creation of designer and architect Isabella Genovese and Paolo Tormena, the visionary founder of Henge – an Italian company globally renowned for redefining material exploration in design.
Cortina Chalet by Henge
The Chalet embraces the region's history and traditions. Its exterior and interior feature larch wood from traditional barns, known as tabiàs, balanced with a rich tapestry of sartorial details, metals, precious stones, and fabrics. Genovese's design preserves historical integrity while enhancing its aesthetic.
As Genovese and Tormena explain, 'It was fun to develop this interior design project together. Typically, chalets are made of an abundance of wood. It was clear from the beginning that we needed to counterbalance this significant presence using other materials. We used stone, metal, and textiles with a distinctive colour palette to achieve the best possible harmony between elements.'
Inside, Chalet Henge seamlessly blends form and function. Large windows and glass panels flood the spaces with the gentle, fascinating ever-changing light of the Dolomites, creating an ambience of warmth and tranquillity. The chalet's layout epitomises comfort and conviviality, making it the heart of the project. And of course, a selected range of Henge's exquisite furniture adorns the interior, elevating the living spaces.
Among these exceptional pieces are the Strip chairs and SR coffee table by Massimo Castagna, as well as Sisma table, Tubular lighting fixtures, and Origami coffee table by Ugo Cacciatori. Additionally, the chalet features a selection of sofas and armchairs, including the Tambourine, Bug, Downtown, and Gelly Pouf.
These pieces represent Henge's commitment to quality and exemplify how the fusion of fine materials and impeccable craftsmanship can create a harmonious living space that transcends mere functionality. Within this remarkable chalet, tradition converges with innovation, resulting that a visit is in itself is nothing else than a special experience.
