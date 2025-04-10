In Milan, MoscaPartners presents a poetic exploration of ‘migration’

During Milan Design Week 2025, MoscaPartners returns to Palazzo Litta with a group exhibition exploring innovation and creativity through the theme ‘Migrations’. This concept focuses on cultural exchange and the blending of different ideas, highlighting design as a journey across borders, both physical and conceptual.

‘I believe there is always a connection between a project and the world around us, the events unfolding in our time. Context is key,’ says Caterina Mosca, who founded MoscaPartners alongside her late co-founder Valerio Castelli. ‘We chose the theme of migration to emphasise the importance of encounters and exchanges between cultures, as well as the movement of ideas. Design, like society as a whole, is shaped by these interactions – by people, materials, and techniques that travel across borders and evolve through collaboration.’

MoscaPartners returns to Palazzo Litta with immersive group exhibition themed on ‘migration’

(Image credit: Nathalie Krag)

At the heart of the exhibition is ‘Nobody Owns the Land: Earth, Forest, Mahk’, a powerful site-specific installation by acclaimed Korean architect Byoung Cho, making his Italian debut. Installed in the main courtyard, the piece transforms the entire space into what appears to be a vast field of sand – but is in fact finely crushed red Verona marble. It's unexpectedly smooth underfoot, and visitors are encouraged to take off their shoes and wander, engaging physically with the terrain.

On the wall, a quiet provocation: ‘Nobody owns the land’. The work invites reflection on land, identity, and coexistence through natural elements – like the earth, represented by a series of clay bowls crafted in the tradition of Korean mahksabal ceramics, each unique and imperfect. Towering vertical panels, marked with bold, spontaneous brushstrokes, abstractly evoke a forest – created live by the artist in an act of unrepeatable spontaneity. ‘The installation by Byoung Cho offers a profound reflection on shared spaces and interconnectedness, reminding us that no one truly owns the land – it belongs to all of us,’ says Mosca. ‘In this sense, “migrations” is not just a theme but a key to better understanding the world around us.’

‘Nobody Owns the Land’ by Byoung Cho, MoscaPartners Variations, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Photography by Nathalie Krag)

Spanning the historical ‘Piano nobile’ of Palazzo Litta, the exhibition features 24 participants from 12 countries, each presenting unique interpretations of the theme, each bringing a unique perspective and expertise. ‘This diversity reflects the reality of a world where creativity knows no boundaries, where influences blend to create something new and unexpected,’ explains Mosca. For MoscaPartners, Palazzo Litta is a kind of homecoming. The practice was among the first to discover the site’s potential back in 2014, and among the visionaries who recognised that a Milanese courtyard is an unmatched stage for design installations.

As for the theme, Migrations, in a world facing political and societal shifts, design is positioned as a medium for dialogue, empathy, and shared futures, the founder explains. The theme isn’t meant to be taken literally, she continues, as it’s symbolic – about movement, transformation, and the passage of ideas. ‘Our exhibitions at Palazzo Litta have always been a place for dialogue, where visitors can immerse themselves in different design languages and perspectives. I hope they leave inspired, not only by the aesthetics of what they see but also by the stories and ideas behind each project’ says Mosca. ‘I would like them to reflect on how design shapes our relationship with space and society – and to take with them the belief that creativity can be a force for positive change in the world.’

‘Components of Space’ by Delta Light, MoscaPartners Variations, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Components of Space by Delta Light. Photography by Nathalie Krag)

Among the works shown is ‘Cultifutura’ by Italian brand CultEvo, bringing vertical farming into everyday life. From Bangladesh, Fico presents ‘Woven Air’, a celebration of heritage through geometric wood panels interlaced with handwoven Jamdani fabrics. Marrimor, the Canadian duo Tanja Breadner and Lauren Bugliarisi, give new life to the ‘Toof’ tables – playful forms inspired by Vancouver's rain puddles.

Officine Tamborrino, together with MCA Design, reflects on the ‘migration of memory’ with ‘Memè’, a contemporary take on the old Italian credenza, blending nostalgia and reinvention. One of the most visually striking works is ‘Golden Light Cage’ by Luc Druez, developed with LcD Textile. The installation – set in a glass-floored room – traps the eye in a luminous web made from reclaimed materials and semi-precious metal threads. Back in the courtyard, Base Times showcases traditional craftsmanship from Japan’s Kawaguchi district. The result is a set of collaborative works born from the migration of skills and techniques – unexpected, hybrid, and deeply innovative.

‘Nobody Owns the Land Earth, Forest, Mahk’, by Byoung Soo Cho, MoscaPartners Variations, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Nathalie Krag)

Lastly, a deeply inclusive spirit runs through the project by Adrenalina, in collaboration with the Museo Tattile Statale Omero from Ancona and the Francesco Cavazza Institute for the Blind in Bologna. The result on display is a modular sofa designed with accessibility in mind – no hard corners, recessed bases, and a soft wide island full of pockets and compartments. But the most moving part is that students from the Cavazza Institute will guide visitors through the installation: sighted guests on Tuesday (blindfolded), and blind or visually impaired guests on Wednesday and Thursday – flipping the awareness on how we experience design through touch, memory, and imagination.

moscapartners.it

MoscaPartners Variations takes place at Palazzo Litta, Milan, until 13 April 2025