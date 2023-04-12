Baxter showcases new collection at La Casa Sul Lago, Lake Como
Photography: Andrea Ferrari
Recipients of a 2023 Wallpaper* Design Award (for the ‘Dharma’ bench by Studiopepe), Lombardy-based leather specialists Luigi and Paolo Bestetti of Italy’s Baxter brand have restyled a Lake Como villa to showcase a new collection of furniture.
La Casa Sul Lago’s sensory journey begins at its front door – the cream-coloured floor of the hallway giving way to the hand-painted, geometrically patterned wallpapers that provide the perfect material and tonal contrasts to Baxter’s new leathers and finishes.
La Casa Sul Lago entrance hallway with ‘Wave’ lamp by Federico Peri
On the ground floor, shades of electric blue and cognac, juxtaposed with black, are a backdrop to the slender, flexuous body of Federico Peri's ‘Wave’ lamp. Move further through the house to discover a small living room, framed by more blue and cognac on the walls and ceiling. In this environment, Paola Navone’s ‘Milano’ sofa makes an authentic protagonist. The ‘Greta Special Edition Printed’ armchair and a group of ‘Adel’ pouffes provide additional seating, while the suspension-engineered ‘Nuvola’ lamps overhead appear as much an art installation as illumination.
Designed in the 20th-century and decorated with an elegantly daring 1970s aesthetic, the new Baxter pieces make an empathetic restyling of La Casa Sul Lago but take care to honour its soul – contemporary seating, tables and lamps complement and honour the exceptional 50-year-old interior.
‘Jo’ sofa and ‘Dune’ bookcase, both by Draga & Aurel
In the study, warmed by the presence of a classical fireplace, a simple rectangular pattern on the back wall creates a frame around the window, while on the two sides of the room, Pietro Russo’s ‘Parsec’ desk and Roberto Lazzeroni’s ‘Etienne Bergère’ armchair admire one another.
Cross the studio to arrive at the living area, a bright, wide open space functionally divided by the ‘Libelle’ bookcase. The ‘Jo’ sofa by Draga & Aurel is an invitation to conversation, tracing a curve in space that resembles an embrace. Opposite are the occasional tables ‘Pilar’ and ‘Allure’ next to an ‘Elli’ armchair by Christophe Delcourt. The dining room, with hypnotic, geometric patterned wallpaper at its perimeter, is dominated by the ‘Kate’ table by Delcourt, finished in precious Grand Antique d’Aubert marble and paired with ‘Jodie’ chairs.
The ‘Kate’ table and ‘Jodie’ chairs by Christophe Delcourt, ‘Wave’ lamp by Federico Peri, and geometric wallpaper in the dining room
French windows overlook a patio offering tantalising glimpses of the lush vegetation that surrounds the villa and also playing host to a pair of ‘Nairobi’ tables and a clutch of ‘Himba Lounge’ armchairs in Baxter’s new, black iroko finish.
A climb up a flight of stairs, is rewarded by an incredible view across Lake Como on the first floor. Back inside, the eye is caught by the large blue, black and orange geometries that embellish the wardrobe. This area of the house is divided into two airy rooms: on the left there is a bedroom, furnished with Delcourt's new ‘Clara’ bed, and a study area styled with his ‘Joni’ desk. On the right, there is a suite dedicated to Paola Navone’s ‘Miami Soft’ project, which incorporates a bed, a brass-finished portal and the new composition of the ‘Miami Soft’ sofa.
Delcourt's new ‘Clara’ bed in the bedroom
A terrace is split into dining and relaxation areas with Studiopepe’s ‘Dharma’ table and ‘Linfa’ chairs in black iroko and Lazzeroni's ‘Himba’ sofa, providing the perfect vantage point for watching seaplanes landing on the flat water beyond. While away summer afternoons nestled among the soft cushions of the ‘Narciso’ armchair in the terrace’s green nook.
A short flight of steps leads to an annexe, decorated in shades of chocolate, powder pink and deep lagoon green. The Baxter team has maximised this brilliant, open space’s potential by placing the modular ‘Juliette’ sofa by Delcourt on one side and the new ‘Isamu’ table with the ‘Clotilde’ chairs by Lazzeroni on the other. Sit down and enjoy a beautiful view of Como Cathedral in the distance.
Beyond the scented herb garden is the greenhouse, its hand-painted wallpaper echoing the irregular profiles of 1970s tiles. Further on, the aquamarine ‘Chester Moon’ sofa designed by Navone is a furniture icon worth diving into.
Beside the swimming pool, lounge and talk or take some horizontal time in the warm sun on two ‘Himba’ beach loungers. In the highest area, facing the deck, a ‘Narciso’ modular sofa by Studiopepe, upholstered in Tressage Vert fabric, and a Judd table inspire conversation and easy intimacy.
Between the prickly pear bushes and the lemon grove, Baxter’s reimagining of La Casa Sul Lago is a celebration of happy times.