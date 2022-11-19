Adi Goodrich launches playful and cleverly efficient furniture collection

As one half of the award-winning creative studio Sing-Sing, the spatial designer Adi Goodrich knows a thing or two about making an impression. The Los Angeles-based studio, which Goodrich co-founded with her partner Sean Pecknold, has conjured up a wide array of immersive experiences, ranging from a larger-than-life art installation at Instagram’s HQ to the custom visuals and set design of the Fleet Foxes’ 2022 tour.

‘Sing-Thing’: new furniture collection by Adi Goodrich

This month, Goodrich returns to her roots with a woodworking-centric furniture line named ‘Sing-Thing’. A nod to her architectural restorer father and spending a memorable part of her childhood in lumber yards as a result, ‘Sing-Thing’ echoes the lively, surrealistic style that Goodrich’s environments are known for, while incorporating an ‘artful, anti-capitalist’ ethos as exemplified by its deep-rooted simplicity.

‘I wanted to create a furniture line that was rooted in clever efficiency, using pre-cut 4’x8’ sheets and then assembling all the pieces in my studio – a small yet mighty 8’x10’ space, that’s hardly bigger than a full sheet of plywood,’ says Goodrich. I call it my female Enzo Mari approach, in reference to Autoprogettazione, his book about user-made furniture using ubiquitous materials, like pre-milled pine boards and plywood.’ Playful in silhouette and colourway, however, the succinct collection is what Goodrich describes as ‘inspired by and made for creative types’.

She says, ‘I envisioned a collection of furniture that embodied the spirit of my work and at the same time felt like a departure from it, a new era. I also imagined creative people owning the furniture and living with it. The collection, of course, is made for anyone who loves it – however, I think the pieces in our homes can reflect the lives we live. This collection was inspired by strong and creative women so I hope these pieces find a place in those homes.’

Consisting of two tables, a dining chair, a side table, a standing lamp, a pendant light, a mirror, a reading chair and a vase, made in collaboration with the ceramicist Becki Chernoff of bX Ceramics, the small-batch collection exudes a captivating individuality that mirrors the thought and care behind each piece.

‘My work for the past decade has been in set design, which is very fleeting. We build a set and a day later it's gone,’ Goodrich concludes. ‘Right before the pandemic, I began designing interiors for commercial clients and felt so elated to create permanent spaces in the city where I live. This collection is one step closer to designing for permanence, which is a real joy for me. I'm over the moon thinking about people living with my work in their daily lives.’

