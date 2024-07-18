Studio Shamshiri and Abask unite on the softest interior décor collection
LA-based Studio Shamshiri joins forces with Abask on a new collaboration of interior objects including pillows, throws, and eyemasks
Abask has announced its latest partnership with Pam Shamshiri of Los Angeles-based design studio, Studio Shamshiri, on a carefully curated series of interior objects, marking its first collection of luxurious interior décor.
Studio Shamshiri x Abask collection
Comprising blankets, throws, and pillows, this 24-piece collection is made by textile artisans in Nepal. The collection is a meeting of expert minds and hands, with colourways and a palette of ‘abstract-stripe patterns’ designed by Studio Shamshiri.
Using traditional techniques, such as hand-powered jacquard pedal looms, the collection celebrates the core of dedicated craftsmanship, with each piece taking between 36 and 50 hours to complete.
Studio Shamshiri and Abask are supporting the work of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a charitable organisation which delivers life-saving medical care to people in need. From every item sold in the collection 20 per cent of the proceeds are donated to help support the charity.
Tom Chapman, co-founder of Abask, says, ‘We are over the moon to have worked with Pam and her brilliant team, whom I have always admired and who create spectacular spaces to relax and feel at ease in. We couldn’t find beautiful blankets for the Abask bedroom – the most intimate of spaces – and so Pam was the perfect person with whom to make the cosiest of products. The artisans we have partnered with in Nepal are at the very top of their game when it comes to crafting the highest possible quality cashmere.’
After collaborating with the founders of Abask on Shamshiri’s LA home, designing a collection felt like a natural progression in the relationship. ‘The collection was inspired by our [previous] work with Tom and Ruth Chapman,’ says Pamela Shamshiri. 'We thought products were missing in the market for the bedroom and wanted a delicious, fine cashmere that you just want to curl up with in bed. We also wanted soothing, calm colours drawn from nature as well as an opportunity for some fun and frolic, or as Tom likes to say, “drama”! Together, we developed double-faced blankets for the bed that can be flipped depending on your mood or season, which our family refers to as ‘Cambio Di Stagione’.’
The Studio Shamshiri x ABASK collection will retail between $225/ £185 and $5,855 £4,800. Only available on abask.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
A peek inside the Nederlands Fotomuseum as it prepares for its 2025 opening
The home for the Nederlands Fotomuseum, set on the Rotterdam waterfront, is one step closer to its 2025 opening
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The new HMD Skyline is a repairable smartphone that won’t rule your life
Human Mobile Devices has pulled out all the stops to ensure its flagship HMD Skyline can not only be easily repaired, but helps divert you from doom-scrolling
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Glenmorangie whisky nods to nature, with botanical artist Azuma Makoto
Glenmorangie unveils ‘Glenmorangie Dr Bill Lumsden x Azuma Makoto 23 Years Old’, an extraordinarily rare limited-edition whisky that embodies the wonder of the natural world
By Melina Keays Published
-
The best American furniture design finds a dream home
Celebrating the best American furniture design, our dream house was created by set designer Stefan Beckman for August 2024 Wallpaper* – come on in
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
‘Midcentury modern is as American as punk rock’: 22RE on its latest full-scale project
The new LA offices of music branding agency Ceremony of Roses, designed by local studio 22RE, are a real conversation starter
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Globetrotting designer Mark Grattan shares his latest plans and next moves
Amid his meteoric rise, Mark Grattan speaks with Wallpaper* about his trailblazing career, 'getting the right type of help', and calculating his next move
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Ido Yoshimoto turns salvaged wood into sculptural pieces at his northern Californian workshop
Visiting Ido Yoshimoto at his California studio, we talk to the artist about his work with wood, from his beginning as an arborist to his sculptures and furniture made with local reclaimed material
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
12 American icons of design, from cowboy boots to the MacBook Air
Our star-spangled round-up hails American icons of design and their latest iterations, from Pharrell Williams' cowboy boots to the Tiffany Lock, and a tiny yellow cab
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* USA 400: meet the people shaping Creative America in 2024
The Wallpaper* USA 400 honours the people defining America's creative landscape in 2024, from legends to rising stars, activists to celebrity shapeshifters
By Wallpaper* Published
-
August 2024 Wallpaper*: Creative America is on sale today and free to download
Enjoy a free digital copy of August 2024 Wallpaper* – our celebration of the USA as a creative superpower – when you sign up to our daily digest of news
By Bill Prince Published
-
Soft-Geometry's San Francisco studio provides the perfect place to work, rest and play
Indian-American design duo Soft-Geometry keeps shop, and house, in a converted San Francisco warehouse where they developed the Molecule collection, launching at New York Design Week 2024
By Adrian Madlener Published