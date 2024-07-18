Studio Shamshiri and Abask unite on the softest interior décor collection

Abask has announced its latest partnership with Pam Shamshiri of Los Angeles-based design studio, Studio Shamshiri, on a carefully curated series of interior objects, marking its first collection of luxurious interior décor.

Studio Shamshiri x Abask collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Studio Shamshiri and Abask)

Comprising blankets, throws, and pillows, this 24-piece collection is made by textile artisans in Nepal. The collection is a meeting of expert minds and hands, with colourways and a palette of ‘abstract-stripe patterns’ designed by Studio Shamshiri.

Using traditional techniques, such as hand-powered jacquard pedal looms, the collection celebrates the core of dedicated craftsmanship, with each piece taking between 36 and 50 hours to complete.

Studio Shamshiri and Abask are supporting the work of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), a charitable organisation which delivers life-saving medical care to people in need. From every item sold in the collection 20 per cent of the proceeds are donated to help support the charity.

Tom Chapman, co-founder of Abask, says, ‘We are over the moon to have worked with Pam and her brilliant team, whom I have always admired and who create spectacular spaces to relax and feel at ease in. We couldn’t find beautiful blankets for the Abask bedroom – the most intimate of spaces – and so Pam was the perfect person with whom to make the cosiest of products. The artisans we have partnered with in Nepal are at the very top of their game when it comes to crafting the highest possible quality cashmere.’

After collaborating with the founders of Abask on Shamshiri’s LA home, designing a collection felt like a natural progression in the relationship. ‘The collection was inspired by our [previous] work with Tom and Ruth Chapman,’ says Pamela Shamshiri. 'We thought products were missing in the market for the bedroom and wanted a delicious, fine cashmere that you just want to curl up with in bed. We also wanted soothing, calm colours drawn from nature as well as an opportunity for some fun and frolic, or as Tom likes to say, “drama”! Together, we developed double-faced blankets for the bed that can be flipped depending on your mood or season, which our family refers to as ‘Cambio Di Stagione’.’

The Studio Shamshiri x ABASK collection will retail between $225/ £185 and $5,855 £4,800. Only available on abask.com

