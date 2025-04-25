Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
A week in the life of the Wallpaper* team, from 'fermenting' art to Welsh cuisine and a meeting at 89°C
Charlotte Gunn, Tianna Williams, Gabriel Annouka, Ellie Stathaki, Jack Moss, Hannah Silver, Jonathan Bell
A sauna certification
Ellie Stathaki, Architecture and Environment Director
I recently became a proud member of the London Diplomatic Sauna Society. I was lucky enough to have been invited by the Embassy of Finland to enjoy a sauna session at its Belgravia premises, alongside a chat and meal with fellow members. It was relaxing and fascinating, and I am at once honoured, surprised and thrilled to have managed the 89 degrees Celsius inside the cabin – an authentic and fully-certified Finnish sauna, no less
A Knightsbridge newcomer
Charlotte Gunn , Director of Digital Content
A friend invited me to visit chef Tom Brown's new restaurant at The Capital hotel in Knightsbridge. You might remember Brown from his Hackney Wick seafood restaurant, Cornerstone. His new venture again serves adventurous and beautifully presented fish dishes across a six- or nine-course tasting menu. I loved the courgette-wrapped bass and pretty tuna tartare with quail egg and radish (pictured).
An abstract afternoon
Hannah Silver, Art, Culture, Watches and Jewellery Editor
I loved visiting the Hackney-based studio of Michaela Yearwood-Dan in advance of her exhibition at Hauser & Wirth, opening in May. She is a joy to speak to and you can get lost in her large-scale, abstract paintings.
A taste of Wales
Tianna Williams, Staff Writer
On Tuesday I had the pleasure of visiting Cardiff’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, Gorse. Located in the cute Pontcanna district, the facade is unassuming, which is echoed throughout the interior. The calming and minimal space boasted a large open kitchen, creating a feeling of a friendly, open home. The relaxed atmosphere allowed for the food to do the talking, which was an array of fresh and local produce, putting Welsh cuisine on the map. My favourite dish? The Bara brith with Perl Wen cheese and white truffle.
A knitwear collab
Jack Moss, Fashion Features Editor
This week, Wallpaper* contributing editor Dal Chodha launches a collaboration with Siri Johansen’s Waste Yarn Project, seeing extracts from his 2020-published book ‘Show Notes’ adorning one of the knitwear label’s slouchy sweaters. Dal describes the book – which was written while reporting for Wallpaper* – as the 'deconstructed diary entries of a frenzied writer attending fashion shows in London, Milan and Paris’ (such surrealistic nuggets on the sweater read 'trés quiet, trop chic', 'energy inexorably low-key' and ‘zingy orange becomes ripe peach’). I look forward to raising a glass at the launch this evening at London’s Tenderbooks, where you will also be able to pick up a reissued copy of ‘Show Notes’ featuring a new cover image of Rick Owens' A/W 2017 show, taken by Jason Lloyd Evans.
An auditory experience
Jonathan Bell, Transport and Technology Editor
I took a trip to Salisbury to visit the HQ and manufacturing facility of Naim Focal, a British-built high-end audio brand that has been in the city since its inception in the early 70s. As well as a fruitful partnership providing audio for Bentley, Naim provides audiophiles with all their listening needs, culminating in this 'best of the best' Statement system, seen here under construction. A quarter of a million pounds of sonic precision.
A fermenting exhibition
Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer
This week I got hypnotised by SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacterial Yeast). Rotating in controlled paced movements, it smelled like vinegar and prophecy – a fitting end to Bianca Hlywa’s 'Mute Track', quietly fermenting, splashing and growing at St Chads project space in King’s Cross.
