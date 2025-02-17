20 years on, ‘The Gates’ makes a digital return to Central Park

The 2005 installation ‘The Gates’ by Christo and Jeanne-Claude marks its 20th anniversary with a digital comeback, relived through the lens of your phone

The Gates, Central Park, New York City, 1979-2005. Courtesy of Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation
(Image credit: Wolfgang Volz)
By
published
in News

20 years ago, New York’s Central Park turned orange with a now legendary installation titled ‘The Gates’. The site-specific installation by Christo and Jeanne-Claude featured 7,503 gates spanning 23 miles throughout the park, and attracted over four million visitors. Now, to mark its 20th anniversary, this saffron-coloured art returns, but this time on your phone.

‘The Gates’ returns in all its saffron glory to Central Park

hristo and Jeanne-Claude at The Gates, New York City, February 2005

Christo and Jeanne-Claude at The Gates, New York City, February 2005

(Image credit: Wolfgang Volz)

With the help of augmented reality, ‘The Gates’ by Bulgarian artist Christo Yavacheff and French artist Jeanne-Claude makes its digital return to Central Park where visitors can view its billowing saffron fabric on their smartphones, located between East 72nd Street and Cherry Hill.

The Gates, Central Park, New York City, 1979-2005. Courtesy of Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

(Image credit: Wolfgang Volz)

The original art installation made its debut on 12 February 2005, and lined Central Park’s footpaths with over 7000 16-foot-tall orange gates. The somewhat simple concept captivated the public with its warming colour palette during New York's darker months – and darker times in history – after the 9/11 attacks.

The Gates, Central Park, New York City, 1979-2005. Courtesy of Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

(Image credit: Wolfgang Volz)

The bright orange fabric which caught the wind and created a balloon-like tunnel, sparked joy and happiness within the icy park, and acted as a symbol of hope to many. Now, throughout the park there are various kiosks with QR-codes which allow visitors to scan with their phones and see ‘The Gates’ as it was 20 years ago.

The Gates, Central Park, New York City, 1979-2005. Courtesy of Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

(Image credit: Wolfgang Volz)

To further celebrate the installation’s anniversary, the Shed at Hudson Yards will display a retrospective titled ‘Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City’ which focuses on the design process and installation of ‘The Gates’, which also included photographs, drawings and earlier design concepts.

‘Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City’ is on display at The Shed until 23 March 2025 theshed.org christojeanneclaude.net

TOPICS
Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸