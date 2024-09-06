From ‘Masseduction’ to ‘All Born Screaming’, browse St. Vincent's fashion archive
St. Vincent has perfected the art of stage presence. As part of her October 2024 Wallpaper* guest editorship, she invites us for a tour of her fashion archive, unpacking her past looks and personas
Throughout her career, St. Vincent has prodded and poked at the idea of persona and identity, building worlds to accompany each record and embodying a series of (seriously well-dressed) characters.
As part of her guest editorship, St. Vincent and long-time stylist Avigail Collins went digging in the archives, to revisit some of her most striking looks and the moments in time they represent.
Black jumpsuit worn for the St. Vincent tour, 2014
Custom-made fluorescent orange latex dress by Atsuko Kudo for the ‘Masseduction’ tour, 2017
St. Vincent: 'This is a latex dress by a really epic designer, Atsuko Kudo, who made some really epic pieces for the Masseduction tour. This was so hot. At the time, the record was about pain and stricture and so I felt like I really needed to be as severe in what I was wearing and feel as severe as possible on stage.'
Custom-made jacket by Gucci for the ‘Daddy’s Home’ tour, 2021
Rail of assorted St. Vincent looks, 2014-2021
Wig from the 'Daddy's Home' tour, styled by Pamela Neal, 2021
St. Vincent: 'This wig was inspired by Nastassja Kinski's character in Paris, Texas.'
READ MORE: Guest editor St. Vincent and Alex Da Corte on making the dark and uncanny world of All Born Screaming
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper*
Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 18 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.
