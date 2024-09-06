From ‘Masseduction’ to ‘All Born Screaming’, browse St. Vincent's fashion archive

Throughout her career, St. Vincent has prodded and poked at the idea of persona and identity, building worlds to accompany each record and embodying a series of (seriously well-dressed) characters.

As part of her guest editorship, St. Vincent and long-time stylist Avigail Collins went digging in the archives, to revisit some of her most striking looks and the moments in time they represent.

Black jumpsuit worn for the St. Vincent tour, 2014

(Image credit: David William Baum)

Custom-made fluorescent orange latex dress by Atsuko Kudo for the ‘Masseduction’ tour, 2017

(Image credit: David William Baum)

St. Vincent: 'This is a latex dress by a really epic designer, Atsuko Kudo, who made some really epic pieces for the Masseduction tour. This was so hot. At the time, the record was about pain and stricture and so I felt like I really needed to be as severe in what I was wearing and feel as severe as possible on stage.'

Custom-made jacket by Gucci for the ‘Daddy’s Home’ tour, 2021

(Image credit: David William Baum)

Rail of assorted St. Vincent looks, 2014-2021

(Image credit: David William Baum)

Wig from the 'Daddy's Home' tour, styled by Pamela Neal, 2021

(Image credit: David William Baum)

St. Vincent: 'This wig was inspired by Nastassja Kinski's character in Paris, Texas.'

