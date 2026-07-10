The visual codes of Wimbledon: why it’s so much more than tennis

What makes Wimbledon, Wimbledon? Photographer Barney Curran takes us through the tournament’s visual language, from pristine grass courts to strawberries and cream, showing that it’s more than tennis that makes the event a global hit

By
Published In Features
Wimbledonw
(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Wimbledon is, of course, defined by the tennis – or is it? What fascinated me most was everything that surrounds it. Over generations, the championships have developed a visual language of their own, built through colour, ritual, uniforms, architecture and an extraordinary attention to detail.

Discover the vibrant design codes of Wimbledon

Wimbledon behind the scenes: woman up a ladder adds players&#039; yellow name cards into slots on a green background, with purple dividing lines

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Working almost exclusively with tight frames, I focused on colour, geometry and repetition. This year's brilliant sunshine became an important part of the story, casting hard shadows across the grounds and reducing many scenes to graphic compositions of green, white and purple. The tennis itself often became secondary to the systems that support it.

Gentlemen in hats, from behind, watching tennis at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Wimbledon official in cap, with lanyard

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Counter with jugs of cream and napkins at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Every element feels intentional. One particular standout was the London Fire Brigade, who act as stewards and security throughout the fortnight. Professional, impeccably presented and genuinely welcoming, they quietly contribute to the uniquely British character of Wimbledon, where traditions and systems have been refined over generations.

Man in hat, tie and suit jacket, holding a glass, watching Wimbledon tennis

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Signage above steps, for Gangways 501-521, at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Then there are the strawberries. They are one of those enduring Wimbledon rituals that have become almost mythological, with queues for them sometimes longer than those for the courts themselves. Alongside the uniforms, scoreboards, pristine grass courts, straw hats, Pimm's and the iconic all-white dress code, they form part of a visual language that is unmistakably Wimbledon.

Wimbledon umpire signals with arm, seen from behind

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Wimbledon ball boy holds ball aloft

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Man in hat from behind, watching tennis at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Tennis player in action, seen from shade, at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Tennis player crosses walkway at Wimbledon, backdropped by blue sky

(Image credit: Barney Curran)

Wimbledon staff brush dust from the white lines on court

(Image credit: Barney Curran)