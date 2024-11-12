Discover Eve Arnold’s intimate unseen images of Marilyn Monroe
‘Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold’, published by ACC Art Books, is a personal portrayal of an icon
‘It has often been said that Marilyn Monroe made love to the camera, but what is most evident about this series of photographs is the confidence and relaxation she exudes in her collaboration with the photographer,’ says Anjelica Huston in the foreword to Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold, a new photography book featuring previously unseen images of Monroe.
Intimate and unexpected, the photographs here are the result of the close relationship American photojournalist Eve Arnold developed with the star, formed after a meeting at a party. Monroe had seen recent images Arnold had taken of Marlene Dietrich, distinctive for their documentary style at odds with the more typical, well-lit professional headshots of the time.
Monroe, on the cusp of stardom, recognised the approach as fresh, and full of potential. In her introduction to the book, Arnold says Monroe asked: ‘If you could do that well with Marlene, can you imagine what you can do with me?’
It was the beginning of a relationship that turned to a friendship, with Arnold photographing Monroe six times over a decade, including every day during the filming of The Misfits. The resulting works capture a more relaxed Monroe, reading, doing her make-up, stranded by flight delays or dancing with her husband, Arthur Miller, on a film set.
Following Monroe from the early days of her career, in curating and crafting her image, to filming throughout the 1950s and time spent in Los Angeles in the early 1960s, the book traces Monroe’s journey. Images are accompanied by a detailed biography from Arnold, offering an insight into Monroe’s often fragile state of mind. ‘Over the years, I found myself in the privileged position of photographing someone who I had first thought had a gift for the still camera and who turned out to have a genius for it,’ Arnold adds.
‘Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold' is published by ACC Art Books and available from amazon.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Mallorca’s ‘chocolate hotel’ celebrates six decades of Mediterranean panache
Sixty years after it opened, Hotel de Mar remains a celebrated example of Mediterranean vernacular architecture
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Cadillac extends its EV portfolio with the new Vistiq, a luxury three-row SUV
If you absolutely have to drive an SUV, the launch of the Cadillac Vistiq means the marque now offers a full suite of electric options
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Watch: Angelina Jolie pays ‘cinematic homage to feminine beauty and power’ in a campaign film for Tom Ford
Angelina Jolie takes a cinematic turn in Tom Ford Beauty’s new ‘Runway Lip Colour’ campaign film, directed by Mert + Marcus
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
10 books culture editor Hannah Silver recommends this winter
Lacking inspiration over what to read next? Wallpaper* culture editor, Hannah Silver, shares her favourite books
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Gas Tank City’, a new monograph by Andrew Holmes, is a photorealist eye on the American West
‘Gas Tank City’ chronicles the artist’s journey across truck-stop America, creating meticulous drawings of fleeting moments
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
'I’m So Happy You Are Here': discover the work of Japanese women photographers
Subtitled ‘Japanese Women Photographers from the 1950s to Now’, this new monograph from Aperture is a fascinating insight into a critically overlooked body of work
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
How the west won: Ivan McClellan is amplifying the intrepid beauty of Black cowboy culture
In his new book, 'Eight Seconds: Black Cowboy Culture', Ivan McClellan draws us into the world of Black rodeo. Wallpaper* meets the photographer ahead of his Juneteenth Rodeo
By Tracy Kawalik Published
-
‘Package Holiday 1968-1985’: a very British love affair in pictures
‘Package Holiday’ recalls tans, table tennis and Technicolor in Trevor Clark’s wistful snaps of sun-seeking Brits
By Caragh McKay Published
-
‘Art Exposed’: Julian Spalding on everything that’s wrong with the art world
In ‘Art Exposed’, Julian Spalding draws on his 40 years in the art world – as a museum director, curator, and critic – for his series of essays
By Alfred Tong Published
-
Marisol Mendez's ‘Madre’ unpicks the woven threads of Bolivian womanhood
From ancestry to protest, how Marisol Mendez’s 'Madre' is rewriting the narrative of Bolivian womanhood
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Photo book explores the messy, magical mundanity of new motherhood
‘Sorry I Gave Birth I Disappeared But Now I’m Back’ by photographer Andi Galdi Vinko explores new motherhood in all its messy, beautiful reality
By Hannah Silver Published