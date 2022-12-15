Museum of Sex to open Miami outpost in spring 2023
The Museum of Sex will expand with a new Miami outpost in spring 2023, housed in a former warehouse reimagined by Snøhetta and inaugurated with an exhibition by Hajime Sorayama
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Museum of Sex has announced plans to open its first and largest outpost in Miami in spring 2023. The expansion builds on the museum’s flagship space in New York City, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
The institution’s most ambitious undertaking yet, the museum will be housed in a 32,000-sq-ft converted warehouse in the Allapattah district of Miami. The building has been designed in collaboration with Oslo-based architecture studio Snøhetta, and will comprise three extensive exhibition galleries, retail space, and a bar.
The inaugural Miami exhibition programme will include Hajime Sorayama’s ‘Desire Machines’, which marks the Japanese artist’s first major solo museum exhibition in the United States. Known for hyperreal sculptures and illustrations that blur the line between humanity and machines, the artist will exhibit four of his nine-feet-tall ‘sexy robot’ sculptures, which have reached recent acclaim through partnerships with the likes of Dior and The Weeknd.
Also on the opening programme is the historical survey ‘Modern Sex: 100 Years of Design and Decency’; and a large reinterpretation of immersive experience, ‘Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival’.
Founded in 2002 in NYC, the Museum of Sex has staged more than 40 exhibitions, which have sought to preserve and celebrate the cultural significance and vibrant complexity of human sexuality. Its exhibitions aim to bridge past and future and strike a balance between sincerity and playfulness, encouraging scholarship, public awareness, discourse, and engagement around sex-related subjects.
Daniel Gluck, executive director and founder of the Museum of Sex, commented: ‘We are excited to reach this major milestone in our history and to bring our vision to the vibrant cultural landscape of Miami. Our inaugural programming perfectly embodies our ambitions to be a thought-provoking forum around sex and sexuality, and to bring forth a unique, publicly loved, and critically acclaimed cultural offering to Miami.’
museumofsex.com. (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Last chance to see: Ron Arad chairs revisited with Alpi
Ron Arad chairs are revisited with Italian wood-composite specialist Alpi, giving the ‘Big Easy’, ‘Oh Void’ and ‘Southern Hemisphere’ a new look
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Veert’s studded pearls rethink traditional jewellery motifs
Discover Veert’s studded pearls
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Pulse Topology in Miami is powered by heartbeats
Rafael Lozano-Hemmer brings heart and human connection to Miami Art Week 2022 with Pulse Topology, an interactive light installation at Superblue Miami in collaboration with BMW i
By Fiona Mahon • Last updated
-
Jenny Holzer curates Louise Bourgeois: ‘She was infinite’
The inimitable work of Louise Bourgeois is seen through the eyes of Jenny Holzer in this potent meeting of minds at Kunstmuseum Basel
By Amah-Rose Abrams • Last updated
-
‘A Show About Nothing’: group exhibition in Hangzhou celebrates emptiness
The inaugural exhibition at new Hangzhou cultural centre By Art Matters explores ‘nothingness’ through 30 local and international artists, including Maurizio Cattelan, Ghislaine Leung, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Liu Guoqiang and Yoko Ono
By Yoko Choy • Last updated
-
Three days in Doha: art, sport, desert, heat
In our three-day Doha diary, we record the fruits of Qatar’s cultural transformation, which involved Jeff Koons, a glass palace of books, and a desert sunset on Richard Serra
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Hong Kong’s M+ Museum to open with six thematic shows
Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture will open on 12 November in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District, with six themed shows spanning art, design and architecture
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Superblue is the new hub for experimental art
Artists Es Devlin, James Turrell, teamLab and DRIFT kick off the inaugural programme at experimental art company Superblue, at its first Miami iteration
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Maurizio Cattelan invites the who’s who of culture to read bedtime stories
The subversive Italian artist has recruited the likes of Iggy Pop, Takashi Murakami and Joan Jonas to read bedtime stories in a new digital project for the New Museum
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
James Turrell lights the way at Museo Jumex
The California-born artist shows his true colours at the David Chipperfield-designed museum in Mexico City
By James Burke • Last updated