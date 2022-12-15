Museum of Sex to open Miami outpost in spring 2023

The Museum of Sex has announced plans to open its first and largest outpost in Miami in spring 2023. The expansion builds on the museum’s flagship space in New York City, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The institution’s most ambitious undertaking yet, the museum will be housed in a 32,000-sq-ft converted warehouse in the Allapattah district of Miami. The building has been designed in collaboration with Oslo-based architecture studio Snøhetta, and will comprise three extensive exhibition galleries, retail space, and a bar.

The inaugural Miami exhibition programme will include Hajime Sorayama’s ‘Desire Machines’, which marks the Japanese artist’s first major solo museum exhibition in the United States. Known for hyperreal sculptures and illustrations that blur the line between humanity and machines, the artist will exhibit four of his nine-feet-tall ‘sexy robot’ sculptures, which have reached recent acclaim through partnerships with the likes of Dior and The Weeknd.

Hajime Sorayama, Untitled, 2019 (Image credit: ©Hajime Sorayama Courtesy of NANZUKA)

Also on the opening programme is the historical survey ‘Modern Sex: 100 Years of Design and Decency’; and a large reinterpretation of immersive experience, ‘Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival’.

Founded in 2002 in NYC, the Museum of Sex has staged more than 40 exhibitions, which have sought to preserve and celebrate the cultural significance and vibrant complexity of human sexuality. Its exhibitions aim to bridge past and future and strike a balance between sincerity and playfulness, encouraging scholarship, public awareness, discourse, and engagement around sex-related subjects.

Daniel Gluck, executive director and founder of the Museum of Sex, commented: ‘We are excited to reach this major milestone in our history and to bring our vision to the vibrant cultural landscape of Miami. Our inaugural programming perfectly embodies our ambitions to be a thought-provoking forum around sex and sexuality, and to bring forth a unique, publicly loved, and critically acclaimed cultural offering to Miami.’

