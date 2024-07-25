The Mercury Prize nominees for 2024 have been revealed

The Mercury Prize, the prestigious British and Irish music award that celebrates the album format, has announced its 12 nominees for 2024.

Several artists receive nominations for the second time – namely Ghetts, Berwyn, Corinne Bailey Rae and Charli XCX, whose album BRAT continues to dominate pop discourse, this week reaching as far as Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

The Last Dinner Party, whose debut album Prelude To Ecstasy has already topped the BBC Sound Poll and scooped up the Brits Critics' Choice Award for 2024, are also amongst this year's nominees.

The Last Dinner Party (Image credit: The Last Dinner Party)

Portishead's Beth Gibbons receives her first solo nomination for her album Lives Outgrown – songs from the mid-course of life, when ‘looking ahead no longer yields what it used to, and looking back has a sudden, sharper focus’.

Of the honour, Gibbons says: ‘Really great surprise to be part of the 12 Mercury albums of the year, something I never expected. Big thanks to all who have supported the album, it means so much.’

See the full list of Mercury Prize 'albums of the year' below.

Barry Can't Swim When Will We Land?

BERWYN Who Am I

Beth Gibbons Lives Outgrown

Cat Burns early twenties

Charli XCX BRAT

CMAT Crazymad, for Me

Corinne Bailey Rae Black Rainbows

corto.alto Bad with Names

English Teacher This Could Be Texas

Ghetts On Purpose, With Purpose

Nia Archives Silence Is Loud

The Last Dinner Party Prelude to Ecstasy

The winner will be announced in September 2024 via the BBC.