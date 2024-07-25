The Mercury Prize nominees for 2024 have been revealed
Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons are amongst this year's nominees
The Mercury Prize, the prestigious British and Irish music award that celebrates the album format, has announced its 12 nominees for 2024.
Several artists receive nominations for the second time – namely Ghetts, Berwyn, Corinne Bailey Rae and Charli XCX, whose album BRAT continues to dominate pop discourse, this week reaching as far as Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
The Last Dinner Party, whose debut album Prelude To Ecstasy has already topped the BBC Sound Poll and scooped up the Brits Critics' Choice Award for 2024, are also amongst this year's nominees.
Portishead's Beth Gibbons receives her first solo nomination for her album Lives Outgrown – songs from the mid-course of life, when ‘looking ahead no longer yields what it used to, and looking back has a sudden, sharper focus’.
Of the honour, Gibbons says: ‘Really great surprise to be part of the 12 Mercury albums of the year, something I never expected. Big thanks to all who have supported the album, it means so much.’
See the full list of Mercury Prize 'albums of the year' below.
Barry Can't Swim When Will We Land?
BERWYN Who Am I
Beth Gibbons Lives Outgrown
Cat Burns early twenties
Charli XCX BRAT
CMAT Crazymad, for Me
Corinne Bailey Rae Black Rainbows
corto.alto Bad with Names
English Teacher This Could Be Texas
Ghetts On Purpose, With Purpose
Nia Archives Silence Is Loud
The Last Dinner Party Prelude to Ecstasy
The winner will be announced in September 2024 via the BBC.
Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 18 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.
