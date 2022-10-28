Major artists create brain sculptures in aid of Parkinson’s UK
‘Me, My Brain and I’, a new charity exhibition and auction in London, sees leading and emerging international artists interpret the brain, including sculptures by Tracey Emin, Conrad Shawcross and Gavin Turk
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Established and emerging international artists have joined forces for ‘Me, My Brain and I’, a new exhibition of brain sculptures to be exhibited and auctioned in aid of Parkinson’s UK, supported by The Auction Collective and Christie's.
The ‘Me, My Brain and I’ show will run at Koppel X in Piccadilly Circus from 28-30 October and will be the first time the sculptures are shown publicly after some debuted at The Other Art Fair in 2021.
Featured artists include Rob and Nick Carter, Tracey Emin, Abigail Fallis, Conrad Shawcross, Gavin Turk and Nick Veasey. The design of the life-size brain sculpture was initially conceived by theatrical effects artist Schoony, who created fabricated brains as a blank canvas for participating artists; they were asked to consider what their brain means to them and create an original artwork in response.
Alex Echo, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2020, is also among the featured artists. ‘I hope my brain sculpture, Tremor, will create a visual representation of what it's like to live with Parkinson's. It's been difficult, but when I'm doing art, time disappears. Parkinson's disappears. Worries disappear. Art saves my life every day and has for 42 years,’ he says.
The brain sculptures will be auctioned on Wednesday 9 November 2022 At Christie’s London and will also be live-streamed via The Auction Collective, where the viewing room is now live. All money raised will go towards Parkinson’s UK’s critical research into new treatments and a cure for the disease.
As Paul Jackson-Clark, director of fundraising & engagement, at Parkinson’s UK said, ‘Me, My Brain and I’ invites us all to consider our own brain, to visualise it as the source of all the things that make us ‘us’. Our brains curate our lives, on the one hand, acting as unique libraries, holding memories, experiences and skills, while on the other powering supercomputer-powered curiosity, creativity and innovation.’
'Me, My Brain and I' is on view at Koppel X, 48 Regent’s Street, until Sunday 30 October 2022.
The auction will take place at Christie's London and virtually on The Auction Collective on 9 November 2022
events.parkinsons.org.uk (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including artist profiles, exhibition reviews, and deep dives into the world’s most exciting contemporary art projects. She previously worked as editorial assistant from 2017-20, and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Nothing Ear (stick) offers high-fidelity and neat design in an ultra-light package
London-based tech company Nothing’s barely-there earbuds deliver exceptional sound and call quality
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Last chance to see: AHEC presents the future of South African Design
Future Heirlooms is a project by AHEC, presented at Always Welcome in Johannesburg (until 30 October 2022) in collaboration with seven South African design studios working in American red oak
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
American barn architecture meets Japanese craft: Foster Retreat by Foster + Partners and Karimoku
Japanese brand Karimoku collaborates with Norman Foster on furniture for a new project in Martha’s Vineyard
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Explore Daniel Arsham’s ‘Relics in the Landscape’ at Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Daniel Arsham’s exhibition of outdoor sculpture draws from three millennia of culture, from the Venus of Arles to Pikachu
By Amah-Rose Abrams • Published
-
Ugo Rondinone reflects on bodies and nature at Petit Palais
Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone takes over the beaux-arts halls of the Petit Palais with a monumental film installation and sculptures of trapeze dancers
By Jessica Klingelfuss • Published
-
Cyprien Gaillard on chaos, reorder and excavating a Paris in flux
We interview French artist Cyprien Gaillard ahead of his major two-part show, ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’ at Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations, coinciding with the inaugural Paris+ par Art Basel. Through abandoned clocks, love locks and asbestos, he dissects the human obsession with structural restoration
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Lucy McRae on gene editing, human intimacy, and tangible science fiction
We explore the universe of sci-fi artist and ‘body architect’ Lucy McRae, whose science fiction works fuse human intimacy, biological perfection and speculative, yet eerily familiar futures
By Billie Muraben • Published
-
Barbara Chase-Riboud at Serpentine: alternative monuments, parallel histories
‘Infinite Folds’ at Serpentine North Gallery celebrates Barbara Chase-Riboud, the American artist, novelist and poet who has spent more than seven decades pondering history, memory, and the public monument
By MZ Adnan • Published
-
Amy Sherald’s vivid, triumphant portraits reframe Black personhood in Western art
In ‘The World We Make’ at Hauser & Wirth London (until 23 December), American painter Amy Sherald raises critical questions about the position of Black bodies in Western art
By Elisha Tawe • Published
-
The art fair personality test: what type of Frieze London visitor are you?
Are you a selfie seeker or a champagne visualist? Take our art fair personality test to identify yourself at Frieze London 2022
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
London photography exhibitions: what to see during Frieze Week 2022
For Frieze Week 2022, we zoom in on the most exciting photography exhibitions in London and around the UK
By Sophie Gladstone • Published