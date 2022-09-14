Los Angeles exhibitions: an ongoing guide to the best shows in town

Southern California is experiencing something of an art gallery gold rush. Drawn to the city's light, space and multifarious identifies, a flurry of East Coast-anchored and European names have announced new outposts in Los Angeles, including Pace, Lisson, Sean Kelly, The Hole and Hauser & Wirth, which anchor the city during events like the relatively nascent (but monumental in scope) Frieze Los Angeles fair.

Los Angeles exhibitions: current

Anne Imhof: ‘EMO’

Until 6 May 2023

Sprüth Magers LA

Anne Imhof Levi Strasser – in Anne Imhof, Natures Mortes, 2021 (performance view, Palais de Tokyo, Paris, 2021) (Image credit: Anne Imhof Courtesy the artist, Sprüth Magers and Galerie Buchholz; Palais de Tokyo. Photography: Nadine Fraczkowski)

After she gripped the Venice Biennale with a divisive yet Golden Lion-winning German Pavilion in 2017; Paris with her Palais de Tokyo Carte Blanche in 2021; and most recently, London, with her psychological thriller ‘Avatar II’, German artist Anne Imhof offered similar treatment to visitors during Frieze Los Angeles 2023. ‘EMO’ is the artist’s first LA show, and largest in the US to date, combining media-spanning work with industrial found objects to probe the dark underbelly of contemporary culture to disorientating effect.

George Condo: ‘People Are Strange’

Hauser & Wirth, Santa Monica Boulevard

Until 22 Apr 2023

Constellation II 2022 Aluminium, gold leaf (Image credit: Copyright: George Condo Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth Photography: Thomas Barratt)

The title of George Condo’s show at Hauser & Wirth ‘People Are Strange’ is taken from the hit 1967 song of the same name by Los Angeles band The Doors. It’s a fitting summary of a show that draws on the seductive incongruities of Los Angeles society and demonstrates Condo’s deft and distinctive approach to figurative painting and sculpture in which bulgy-eyed, contorted-limbed characters are at once monstrous, whimsical and psychologically searing. Condo’s is the inaugural show at Hauser & Wirth’s second LA space, located on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Christine Sun Kim: Bounce Back

ICA LA

Until 10 September 2023

Christine Sun Kim, preparatory drawing for Bounce Back, 2023 at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Berlin-based American artist Christine Sun Kim will soon adorn the façade of the ICA in a new large-scale mural that engages with the limits and possibilities of language (spoken, signed, or scripted). Bounce Back (2022) takes debt as its subject, signed in American Sign Language (ASL) by one index finger tapping the open palm of the other. The piece explores how one sign can carry a number of nuanced meanings in ASL, as well as layered issues of systemic inequity and the experience of those in debt.

‘Cine São José’, by Estúdio Campana

Friedman Benda

Until 15 April 2023

Disney Sofa, 2009 (Image credit: Estúdio Campana)

As the design community continues to reflect on the life, work and contributions of Fernando Campana, who died in November 2022, a show at Friedman Benda to coincide with Frieze Los Angeles will honour Estúdio Campana’s monumental impact on 21st-century culture. ‘Cine São José’, which Deyan Sudjic describes as a ‘recalibration’ of objects in contemporary design will highlight key moments from the first 15 years of the studio’s existence and present a selection of new works.