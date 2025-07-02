YZ Kami's meditative, architecturally inspired ‘Domes’ take over Gagosian Beverly Hills
A collection of the artist’s ‘Dome’ and ‘Messenger’ paintings inspires moments of contemplation in LA
‘I've always been fascinated by, and really connected to architecture, since I was a young teenager in Iran,’ says YZ Kami when we catch up over Zoom before the opening of his exhibition, ‘The Domes’ at Gagosian Beverly Hills.
‘At the time, I visited different world architectures, from medieval and ancient times. When I came to study in Europe after high school, my fascination continued, and especially with sacred architecture. In churches, temples and mosques, there is this idea of the dome as a metaphor of heaven. This meditative movement is like a repeated mantra that goes through me.’ Kami builds on this idea in his current exhibition, which unites Dome works, dating from 2011 to the present day, with three new paintings from the Messenger series.
Meaning and metaphor unite in the abstract Domes works, which build from symbolic and spiritual colours to create hypnotising concentric circles and patterns, in which the viewer is invited to lose themselves.
‘All the colours refer to different traditions,’ Kami adds. ‘Most of the domes at this exhibition in LA are white domes, with that white light at the centre, which gets absolutely wide, and then gradually there is movement. In different mystical traditions, they talk about the experience of white light, so there is probably a reference to that. The blue has a direct reference to the sky and the heavens, and then the black references traditions of alchemy in Asia, the Near East and Europe –particularly regarding the process of transmutation. They say the process starts with black, which is dark.’ While psychologists link blackness to depression, for alchemists, suggests Kami, ‘nigredo’ is a ‘black liberator’, a necessary first phase of decay and chaos on the path to ultimate transformation.
Rather than being associated with negative impulses, Kami’s black Domes works are contemplative, suffused with a thoughtful positivity. They join the new works from the Messenger series, which captures a single figure caught as if at a crossroads.
‘As well as the meditative movement, you have the externalised aspects […], the human face and the human presence, and the idea of temporality and contemplation,’ says Kami of the show. ‘There is this extraverted and introverted quality, because you have the reference to architecture, which is something outside of our psyche, and then you have the interior, meditative movement of the works, which look like mandalas, these simple forms with these elements that reference the Greeks, or mosaics.’
Gagosian presents ‘The Domes’, an exhibition of paintings by YZ Kami in Beverly Hills, until 8 August 2025, gagosian.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
The EU backs a major overhaul of passenger rights, including free hand luggage
The proposed legislation sets clear luggage limits, guarantees seating for children, and extends protections for vulnerable travellers and multimodal journeys
-
Ferrari hopes to recapture the grand tourer crown with the striking new Ferrari Amalfi
The new Ferrari Amalfi coasts into view, a classically beautifully V8-powered GT that features a host of upgrades to aesthetics and tech within a minimal, uncluttered silhouette
-
Puiforcat brings something new to the table with a wooden cutlery set
Jasper Morrison's collection for Puiforcat features cherry wood cutlery finished with fuki-urushi lacquering, a first foray into wood for the silverware company
-
Leila Bartell’s cloudscapes are breezily distorted, a response to an evermore digital world
‘Memory Fields’ is the London-based artist’s solo exhibition at Tristan Hoare Gallery (until 25 July 2025)
-
Marlene Dumas’ charged, exposed and intimate figures gather in Athens
The artist’s work from 1992 until the present day goes on show at Athens’ Museum of Cycladic Art (until 2 November)
-
Get lost in Megan Rooney’s abstract, emotional paintings
The artist finds worlds in yellow and blue at Thaddaeus Ropac London
-
Kaari Upson’s unsettling, grotesque and seductive world in Denmark
The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark is staging the first comprehensive survey of late artist Kaari Upson’s work
-
Inside the brilliant and short career of Paul Thek: 'The goal was to live a creative existence as a maker – and he lived in a saint-like fashion'
Paul Thek's paintings are now viewable at Thomas Dane Gallery in London, in an exhibition curated by Kenny Schacter and Jonathan Anderson.
-
Lubaina Himid and Magda Stawarska’s new show at Kettle’s Yard will uncover the missing narratives in everyday life stories
The artists and partners in life are collaborating on an immersive takeover of Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge, in an exhibition that delves into a lost literary legacy
-
Cassi Namoda is rethinking stained-glass windows at Turner Contemporary in Margate
The artist drew from an eclectic range of references when considering the traditional medium for a Turner Contemporary window overlooking the beach – she tells us more
-
Artist Zumba Luzamba on the vibrant aesthetic of Congolese fashion rebels, the sapeurs
The Congolese artist takes a deep dive into a fashion subculture in his show at London's Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery. ‘I draw people in with style so that they can sit with deeper themes,’ he says