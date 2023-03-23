John-Paul Philippe presents ‘Ombre’, an evocative show at Cristina Grajales, New York
New York gallerist Cristina Grajales presents ‘Ombre’ by John-Paul Philippe (until 28 April 2023): the artist tells us about this new body of work, and finding inspiration in parakeets
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
For the inaugural group exhibition at Cristina Grajales gallery’s Tribeca location in 2022, John-Paul Philippe produced two paintings that pushed the limits of his practice in style and material. Grajales was enamoured. Now, the gallery is exhibiting ‘Ombres’ (until 28 April 2023), a show of his newest artworks in this same, evocative vein.
John-Paul Philippe: 'Ombres'
As a continuation of his previous experimentations, Philippe’s latest wall-hung pieces circumvent rigidity, gesturing onto the canvas with well-directed looseness. These characteristics are enforced by the introduction of a new material: burlap.
Manipulating the burlap across or, at times, underneath the paint, Philippe creates ‘lapses’, as Grajales calls them: pulling, lacerating, or fraying the burlap. These interventions into its tightly gridded pattern are, in a sense, a parallel to the free-form nature of the body of works overall; this freedom, however, belies the precision and deliberation of the burlap’s handmade inconsistencies. These manoeuvrings call attention to the colours, forms, or painterly moments that are behind or beyond the material, existing in and emphasised by its lapsed spaces, and speaking of stories much more specific than first meets the eye.
Working from rural Connecticut, Philippe is immersed in the natural world. He cultivates a flower-sprinkled meadow and native plant gardens across his 5.5-acre property (which was a former bird sanctuary). A company of parakeets – at one point there were up to 12 of them – live in his studio, which seasonally moves between the loft of a converted barn and a high-ceilinged, screened-in porch.
'They land on the paintings,' he says, 'and they fly around the studio.' He credits the parakeets for quite literal inspiration, citing their 'patterns and the forms of their little beaks' as reference points for the shapes employed in his latest work. 'The paintings actually mimic the plumage and the colouration, too,' he says, resonant in the way yellow greens burst through the canvases’ more earthen tones. There are even motifs in the paintings that harken to the 'drip-like forms' of the parakeets’ droppings – an unexpectedly fertile source of inspiration.
'He’s very in tune with nature,' says Grajales, who is smitten with Philippe’s sentimentality toward flora and fauna, and how he conveys it in his art. 'I think that’s what makes these pieces so captivating.' She muses on each evocation she discovers in the biomorphic artworks: birds, insects, the sun. One of the art’s attributes, though, is that each person has the opportunity to find something different within it: the shapes of eyes and ears, the gesticulations of a sprouting stalk’s first curl, a butterfly wing, a petal.
Curated alongside Philippe’s exhibition are select designs by Mark Grattan, including 12 never-before-shown stools in sumptuous upholstery and supple suedes. The dialogue between the two artists hinges on the textile-forward tactility of each of their works, creating a narrative arc that ties the natural worlds conjured from Philippe’s canvases to the flashes of urbanity connoted in the chrome and brass details of Grattan’s furniture.
'It’s a beautiful conversation,' Grajales says of Grattan’s work alongside Philippe’s. 'They are both romantic, in a way. Together, they are poetic.'
'Ombres' is on view at Cristina Grajales gallery through 28 April 2023. 50 Vestry St New York, NY 10013. cristinagrajales.com (opens in new tab)
-
Jacques’ wellness-promoting objects by Vincent Van Duysen explore functionality in mindfulness
Vincent Van Duysen and Jacques' founder Gregg Cohenca present a collection of versatile objects and furniture that encourage tranquillity and mindfulness
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Jewellery designers share their most precious personal pieces
A host of jewellers have given us a peek at the jewellery which has brought them solace this year
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
What to expect from the V&A’s blockbuster Chanel exhibition
‘Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto’ arrives at the V&A this September, spanning the French couturier’s career and enduring legacy – with the first tickets released today (23 March, 2023)
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Janny Baek’s psychedelic ceramics are objects in flux
We speak to Korean-American architect and sculptor Janny Baek about expressing ‘vibrancy, pleasure, and hope’ through her vivid ceramics ahead of a major show at Culture Object, New York
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Wangechi Mutu’s fantastical creatures take over the New Museum
Wangechi Mutu’s ‘Intertwined' at the New Museum, NYC, until 4 June 2023, is a major survey spanning the full breadth of the Kenyan-born American artist’s work
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
New York art exhibitions: what to see in 2023
Stay up-to-date with our ongoing guide to the best New York art exhibitions 2023 for your diary
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Heaven on Earth: architect Toshiko Mori curates Candida Höfer’s sublime new photography show
At Sean Kelly, New York, architect Toshiko Mori is curating a new show by Candida Höfer, spanning a 30-year period of the German photographer’s spatially sublime work
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
‘The Yanomami Struggle’: piercing New York show sheds light on an Amazonian community under critical threat
Now on view at The Shed in New York, ‘The Yanomami Struggle’ is a poignant exhibition dedicated to the friendship between artist and activist Claudia Andujar and the Yanomami people, and their collective fight against invasion
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Pictures from Home: photographer Larry Sultan’s domestic drama arrives on Broadway
Winner of ‘Best Adaptation’ in the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards, Pictures from Home at Studio 54 brings the memoir of American photographer Larry Sultan to Broadway, starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker
By Sophie Gladstone • Published
-
Buckhorn Sculpture Park: inside the art paradise dreamt up by collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin
As legendary art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin prepare to sell their upstate New York home – and the star-studded collection occupying Buckhorn, its onsite sculpture park – we go behind the scenes of this art treasure trove, and the extraordinary life, work and spirit of the Mallins
By MZ Adnan • Published
-
Theaster Gates’ New Museum exhibition meditates on mourning, materials and community
Theaster Gates talks about his first US museum show, ‘Young Lords and Their Traces’ at The New Museum (until 5 February 2023), a moving homage to the creative forces who came before
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published