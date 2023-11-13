In Memoriam: Joe Tilson (1928 - 2023)

British artist, Joe Tilson, a stalwart of the British Pop movement, has died aged 95, his family have announced.

Tilson brought a joyful riot of colour to the contemporary art scene in the 1960s, after early experiments with slyly witty work inspired by American culture. After studying at St. Martin’s School of Art and the Royal College of Art, Tilson drew on his training as a carpenter and a joiner as he began creating his early works rooted in realist traditions.

It was in the 1960s when Tilson found his feet, drawn by the British Pop Art movement into creating bold and vibrant works which embraced a jumble of textiles and materials. His prints were notable for their vast size, making an eclectic foil for his pieces crafted from natural materials.

Zikkurat 2, by Joe Tilson, 1967, 20th Century, oil and acrylic on wood, 215,5 x 215,5 cm Italy, Lazio, Rome, National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art-GNAM. Whole artwork view. The artist, an exponent of the Pop Art , uses the typical bright colours of the advertising language in order to represent a triangular-shaped structure which reminds a stylized Zikkurat; the figure projects his shadow upon the white background; in the centre of the first step, down, can be read the inscription Zikkurat (Image credit: Photo by Alessandro Vasari/Archivio Vasari/MONDADORI PORTFOLIO via Getty Images)

Tilman was acclaimed throughout his career; in 1991, he was elected a Royal Academician and went on to work with the Royal Academy on a retrospective in 2002. His work has been exhibited around the globe, including retrospectives at London’s Alan Cristea Gallery and Marlborough Fine Art which marked both his 90th birthday and 70 years of making art. They joined exhibitions throughout his career at Boymans van Beuningen Museum, Rotterdam, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Arnolfini Gallery, Bristol and the Palazzo Doria, Italy, in a comprehensive celebration of his work.