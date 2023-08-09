In memoriam: Sex Pistols album artist Jamie Reid (1947 - 2023)
Reid was best known for his album artwork for The Sex Pistols
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jamie Reid, artist and graphic designer, has died aged 76. Reid’s subversive body of work most famously included album artwork for The Sex Pistols, with his distinctive bold aesthetic and playful defacing of Cecil Beaton’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth II shaping a generation of punk.
Born in London in 1947, Reid attended Wimbledon Art School aged 16 followed by Croydon Art School where he met Malcolm McLaren, who was to become the Sex Pistols manager.
Reid brought a preoccupation with political issues from the justice system to nuclear weapons to his artwork. His bold graphic design referenced ransom notes, with cut and paste letters appearing to be snipped from newspapers, while his collage style lent a jumble of colours and forms to Sex Pistol album Never Mind the Bollocks and single Anarchy in the UK.
Later in his career, Reid worked with street artist Shepard Fairey and, in 1987, punk historian Jon Savage on a book of his works. ‘His ability to render complex ideas in eye-catching visuals was their perfect accompaniment,’ Savage has posted following Reid’s passing. In a statement, Reid’s gallerist John Marchant Gallery added: ‘Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan, a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy.’
Today, Reid’s works can be found in the Tate Britain, New York's Museum of Modern Art and Houston's Museum of Fine Art.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Discover the vegan skincare brand suited to your skin type
Our edit of vegan skincare brands reviews the most effective formulations for every skin type, age, and budget
By Mary Cleary Published
-
VW ID.3 gets a welcome overhaul in a quest to create the ultimate all-rounder EV
The Volkswagen ID.3 is an EV without ego, combining excellent range and equipment with a compact package
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Kim Gordon on art and the iPhone, band dynamics, and her next step
American visual artist and musician Kim Gordon, formerly of Sonic Youth, discusses her recent show of paintings, creative collaboration and new ventures
By Mary Cleary Published