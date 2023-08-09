In memoriam: Sex Pistols album artist Jamie Reid (1947 - 2023)

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jamie Reid, artist and graphic designer, has died aged 76. Reid’s subversive body of work most famously included album artwork for The Sex Pistols, with his distinctive bold aesthetic and playful defacing of Cecil Beaton’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth II shaping a generation of punk.

Jamie Reid, courtesy of John Marchant Gallery (Image credit: © 2023 Jamie Reid Courtesy John Marchant Gallery, UK)

Born in London in 1947, Reid attended Wimbledon Art School aged 16 followed by Croydon Art School where he met Malcolm McLaren, who was to become the Sex Pistols manager.

(Image credit: © 2023 Jamie Reid Courtesy John Marchant Gallery, UK)

Reid brought a preoccupation with political issues from the justice system to nuclear weapons to his artwork. His bold graphic design referenced ransom notes, with cut and paste letters appearing to be snipped from newspapers, while his collage style lent a jumble of colours and forms to Sex Pistol album Never Mind the Bollocks and single Anarchy in the UK.

(Image credit: © 2023 Jamie Reid Courtesy John Marchant Gallery, UK)

Later in his career, Reid worked with street artist Shepard Fairey and, in 1987, punk historian Jon Savage on a book of his works. ‘His ability to render complex ideas in eye-catching visuals was their perfect accompaniment,’ Savage has posted following Reid’s passing. In a statement, Reid’s gallerist John Marchant Gallery added: ‘Artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan, a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy.’

Today, Reid’s works can be found in the Tate Britain, New York's Museum of Modern Art and Houston's Museum of Fine Art.