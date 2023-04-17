John Pawson unveils first-ever sculpture in Tokyo exhibition
At The Mass, Tokyo, British architect John Pawson stages his first solo exhibition in Japan, revealing his first sculpture and a new photography series
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
John Pawson might be best known as an architect, whose ultra-minimalist, rigorously direct approach probes the fundamental meaning of inhabitation and how the body relates to space.
Pawson’s new exhibition at The Mass, Tokyo, is something of a homecoming for the architect, who lived in Japan in his mid-twenties; first in Nagoya, and later in Tokyo, where he frequented the studio of architect and designer Shiro Kuramata. These formative experiences in the country would go on to heavily influence the distilled, pared-back approach to architecture and design for which Pawson made his name.
Lunula: John Pawson's sculptural debut
Pawson’s show at The Mass, his first solo show in Japan, will span three gallery spaces and extend to an outdoor area in StandBy, a nearby installation space where he will debut his first sculpture. Lunula is a charcoal-coloured structure that can be entered and inhabited. Although Pawson has remained consistent in his view that his work is architecture, as opposed to art, his new sculpture probes the intersection of these disciplines and more broadly questions the relevance of such labels. Lunula is positioned as a multi-sensory experience, enveloping the viewer in its crescent shape and offering a place to sit and reflect around a cylindrical chimney and billowing incense. ‘I designed Lunula as a piece of inhabitable sculpture, to be experienced as a seamless sensory totality. I want it to be a place that feels comfortable to be in, where all the qualities of a very particular spatial environment come alive.’
In the galleries, Pawson will show chromatically ordered images from his Spectrum series, and debut a new series, Home, in which the architect turns his lens towards his own domestic spaces. In these images, Pawson transcends the precision and often white minimalism of his architecture and design work, inviting viewers on a journey of colour, texture, atmosphere and their collective ability to rouse emotion.
Pawson’s ability to command light and space in the photographic sphere has come to the fore in recent years. It began in 2012 with ‘A Visual Inventory’, followed five years later by Spectrum, which began in book form and became a 2018 exhibition at London’s 180 The Strand. ‘A Shade of Pale’, curated by Carrie Scott, enveloped the entire gallery space in 360 photographs, staged as an immersive architectural installation.
‘In accepting the invitation to exhibit my photographic work at The Mass, I have a sense of completing a circle that began nearly half a century ago, when I was living in Japan’, says Pawson, who explains how he enlists his camera in the same way that others might use a sketchbook. ‘Those years, first in Nagoya and then in Tokyo, clarified so much for me and continue to influence what I see when I look through the lens of a camera.’
John Pawson's exhibition at The Mass, Tokyo, runs from 14 April - 14 May 2023. themass.jp (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Fendi Casa and Louis Poulsen’s new collaborative lighting is a clash of icons
Lighting classics by Louis Poulsen are reissued in a new guise in collaboration with Fendi Casa
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Ronan Bouroullec’s drawings become Kvadrat textiles
Danish textile brand Kvadrat sees the power of Ronan Bouroullec's drawings, launching a new collection inspired by his sketches
By Amy Serafin • Published
-
Titanium is lightweight, strong and edgy for Gismondi fine jewellery
Gismondi presents new fine jewellery in titan-carbon
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The best London art exhibitions: a guide for April 2023
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK in April 2023, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
Bosco Sodi’s monumental new Mexico City studio is a multifunctional feat
As Bosco Sodi unveils his new Studio CMDX in Atlampa, Mexico City, we speak to the artist about how the vast Alberto Kalach-designed former warehouse is a feat in multitasking
By Juliana Piskorz • Published
-
Desert X 2023 is a staggering sculpture extravaganza spanning California’s Coachella Valley
Will Jennings travels to the Coachella Valley to explore outdoor sculpture exhibition Desert X 2023, which sees projects balance impact, subtlety, and unapologetic enormity
By Will Jennings • Published
-
Buckhorn Sculpture Park: inside the art paradise dreamt up by collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin
As legendary art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin prepare to sell their upstate New York home – and the star-studded collection occupying Buckhorn, its onsite sculpture park – we go behind the scenes of this art treasure trove, and the extraordinary life, work and spirit of the Mallins
By MZ Adnan • Published
-
Theaster Gates’ New Museum exhibition meditates on mourning, materials and community
Theaster Gates talks about his first US museum show, ‘Young Lords and Their Traces’ at The New Museum (until 5 February 2023), a moving homage to the creative forces who came before
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Michael Heizer’s Nevada ‘City’: the land art masterpiece that took 50 years to conceive
Michael Heizer’s City in the Nevada Desert (1972-2022) has been awarded ‘Best eighth wonder’ in the 2023 Wallpaper* design awards. We explore how this staggering example of land art came to be
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Cyprien Gaillard on chaos, reorder and excavating a Paris in flux
We interviewed French artist Cyprien Gaillard ahead of his major two-part show, ‘Humpty \ Dumpty’ at Palais de Tokyo and Lafayette Anticipations (until 8 January 2023). Through abandoned clocks, love locks and asbestos, he dissects the human obsession with structural restoration
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Cerith Wyn Evans: ‘I love nothing more than neon in direct sunlight. It’s heartbreakingly beautiful’
Cerith Wyn Evans reflects on his largest show in the UK to date, at Mostyn, Wales – a multisensory, neon-charged fantasia of mind, body and language
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published