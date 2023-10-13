Cemile Sahin wins Circa Prize 2023, exploring hope through Kurdish-inspired storytelling

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cemile Sahin has been announced as the winner of the Circa Prize 2023 during a ceremony at London's Piccadilly Circus.

Sahin touched on personal family records when exploring the theme of hope for this year's Circa Prize. The German artist explored a variety of mediums, from film and literature to sculpture and photography, to create a fictional story, Four Ballads for my Father – Spring. Says the artist: ‘[It is] the story of a Kurdish family split between Paris and Istanbul: how their life was affected by the Southeastern Anatolia Project, a dam construction that ruptured communities in the Kurdish regions of Turkey.’

The layering of real-world sources, sewn into Sahin’s artistic vision, is what impressed the Circa Prize 2023 jury.



Four Ballads for my Father – Spring by Cemile Sahin (Image credit: Courtesy of Circa )

Four Ballads for my Father – Spring by Cemile Sahin (Image credit: Courtesy of Circa)

Artist Ai Weiwei designed the award out of Lego (a go-to medium for the artist as seen in his largest Lego artwork for the London Design Museum) especially for this year's winner. The award was presented to Sahin during the live 20-minute ceremony at Broadwick Soho, by Shirin Neshat and Michèle Lamy.

The Circa Prize 2023 trophy designed by Ai Weiwei (Image credit: Courtesy of Circa )

The winning 2.5 minute film was submitted alongside 1,000 other entries from artists worldwide, all presenting their own take on hope. Recent graduates from the Royal College of Art, JJ Agcaoili & Xin Wen, received the most public votes for their film EMERGE:NCY, which involved 3D imagery and remapping, shown across the Piccadilly Lights screen.

JJ Agcaoili & Xin Wen, EMERGE:NCY (Image credit: Rosie Feather)

‘Making a film means hope,' says Sahin. 'Making a contribution to this precarious cinema means hope. Above all, it is “hope” that tells the stories in a language that belongs to 40 million people, although the Kurdish language was forbidden in Turkey. Speaking comes with hope and becomes cinema: that this can be narrated in a film and thus be preserved. Everything that finds its way into a film is something which cannot be banned and therefore cannot be lost anymore. And this is for the future yet to come: that keeps growing and developing – with images that cannot be destroyed anymore. It is simple: this is the opposite of war and that is the greatest hope of all.’

circa.art