Artissima 2022: art exhibitions to see this weekend in Turin
Turin art fair Artissima 2022 spans the experimental and the perspective-bending; here’s what to see, from Olafur Eliasson to Arthur Jafa
Artissima 2022, the 29th edition of the international art fair, runs from 4 – 6 November in Turin, showcasing 174 galleries across seven flagship and curated sections. A weekend rife with creation and curation, the fair welcomes some of the contemporary art world’s most inspired minds, from Olafur Eliasson to Arthur Jafa.
New to the role this year, the fair’s director Luigi Fassi highlights Artissima’s importance as a cultural hub, and its ‘status as a catalyst of experiments, research and investment in the art market’. Its inclusion of big names as well as introductions to the market from smaller galleries is a key part of its success. This year, 42 new exhibitors will be taking part in the fair, while contributions overall span 28 different countries, emphasising the wide reach of the event.
Here’s our pick of exhibitions to see.
Artissima 2022: what to see
Michal Rovner: ‘Alert’
Using the artist’s research – which is founded on the dialogues between art, architecture and politics – as a starting point, Michal Rovner’s show has rewritten the space at Fondazione Merz. Centralising the nocturnal habitat of jackals using dark, enclosed spaces and video, Rovner considers the fear that is incited when we come into contact with an unfamiliar other, and the perceived hostility that occurs. While the show runs until 29 January 2023, an outdoor, site-specific project is featured until 6 November 2022 and is introduced by Rovner at an event on 4 November.
Olafur Eliasson: ‘Trembling Horizons’
At the Castello di Rivoli from 3 November 2022 – 26 March 2023, ‘Trembling Horizons’ is Olafur Eliasson’s latest immersive exhibition. Across Manica Lunga, the museum’s baroque gallery, the artist’s series of light-based works and kaleidoscopic-panoramic hybrids warps spatial perceptions through light and movement. Elsewhere, Eliasson displays works constructed from Icelandic driftwood using magnetic forces and watercolour, coming together to form a north-south axis.
Arthur Jafa: ‘Rhamesjafacoseyjafadrayton’
The cathedral-like exhibition hall at OGR Torino has been used to display works from Arthur Jafa’s eclectic portfolio of 3D works and videos. He depicts emblems of oppression, empowerment and peace in images and structures. Jafa’s site-specific exhibition – curated by Claude Adjil and Judith Waldmann with Hans Ulrich Obrist – utilises the space it was built for, not only through the structures in the show, but in a performance by Jason Moran, Okkyung Lee and Melvin Gibbs, exploring Black music at the opening event on 4 November. The show runs until 15 January 2023.
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
