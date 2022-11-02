Artissima 2022: art exhibitions to see this weekend in Turin

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Artissima 2022, the 29th edition of the international art fair, runs from 4 – 6 November in Turin, showcasing 174 galleries across seven flagship and curated sections. A weekend rife with creation and curation, the fair welcomes some of the contemporary art world’s most inspired minds, from Olafur Eliasson to Arthur Jafa.

New to the role this year, the fair’s director Luigi Fassi highlights Artissima’s importance as a cultural hub, and its ‘status as a catalyst of experiments, research and investment in the art market’. Its inclusion of big names as well as introductions to the market from smaller galleries is a key part of its success. This year, 42 new exhibitors will be taking part in the fair, while contributions overall span 28 different countries, emphasising the wide reach of the event.

Here’s our pick of exhibitions to see.

Artissima 2022: what to see

Michal Rovner: ‘Alert’

Installation view of Michal Rovner, ‘Alert’, 2022 at Fondazione Merz, as part of Artissima 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy Fondazione Merz. Photography: A. Guermani)

Using the artist’s research – which is founded on the dialogues between art, architecture and politics – as a starting point, Michal Rovner’s show has rewritten the space at Fondazione Merz. Centralising the nocturnal habitat of jackals using dark, enclosed spaces and video, Rovner considers the fear that is incited when we come into contact with an unfamiliar other, and the perceived hostility that occurs. While the show runs until 29 January 2023, an outdoor, site-specific project is featured until 6 November 2022 and is introduced by Rovner at an event on 4 November.

fondazionemerz.org

Olafur Eliasson: ‘Trembling Horizons’

Installation view of Olafur Eliasson, Your memory of the kaleidorama, 2022 at ‘Trembling Horizons’, 2022, at Castello di Rivoli as part of Artissima 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist. Neugerriemschneider, Berlin. Tanya Bonakdar Gallery © 2022 Olafur Eliasson. Photography: Agostino Osio)

At the Castello di Rivoli from 3 November 2022 – 26 March 2023, ‘Trembling Horizons’ is Olafur Eliasson’s latest immersive exhibition. Across Manica Lunga, the museum’s baroque gallery, the artist’s series of light-based works and kaleidoscopic-panoramic hybrids warps spatial perceptions through light and movement. Elsewhere, Eliasson displays works constructed from Icelandic driftwood using magnetic forces and watercolour, coming together to form a north-south axis.

castellodirivoli.org

Arthur Jafa: ‘Rhamesjafacoseyjafadrayton’

Installation view of Arthur Jafa, Billboard, 2022, seen at his concurrent exhibition ‘Live Evil’ at Luma Arles, France (until 13 November 2022) (Image credit: © Arthur Jafa, Courtesy of the artist, LUMA Arles and Gladstone Gallery. Photography: Andrea Rossetti)

The cathedral-like exhibition hall at OGR Torino has been used to display works from Arthur Jafa’s eclectic portfolio of 3D works and videos. He depicts emblems of oppression, empowerment and peace in images and structures. Jafa’s site-specific exhibition – curated by Claude Adjil and Judith Waldmann with Hans Ulrich Obrist – utilises the space it was built for, not only through the structures in the show, but in a performance by Jason Moran, Okkyung Lee and Melvin Gibbs, exploring Black music at the opening event on 4 November. The show runs until 15 January 2023.

ogrtorino.it

artissima.art