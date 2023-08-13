WeWork Meravigli blends past and present in a 21st-century office space

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

WeWork Meravigli has just opened in a majestic Milanese building on the eponymous street in the Italian city's centre. Stepping inside the historical 1889 building designed by respected architect Luigi Broggi, visitors can experience the co-working space's new, warm and welcoming hub in town. The ornate structure's façade and overall character were maintained, with an interior that blends tradition and contemporary style – as well as fulfilling the needs of a flexible, modern office.

Touring WeWork Meravigli

The venue spans seven floors (with an eighth, open-air terrace level), comprising not only generous workspace, including shared desks and areas, private offices, and meeting rooms, but also a series of art-filled lounges for its guests. A palette of warm and natural colours and materials, such as walnut, oak and black marble, make for a subtle experience, punctuated by clever art pieces and furniture throughout.

'At WeWork, our global footprint and diverse portfolio mean we are able to consistently speak to our members across the globe – from freelancers to Fortune 500s – to understand what they want and need from their workspaces. These unique insights, combined with our unmatched expertise and flexible spaces, means we are able to adapt and enhance our offering to meet emerging trends that are shaping today’s world of work,' says Ebbie Wisecarver, global head of design at WeWork.

She continues: 'Our new opening at WeWork Meravigli 2 in Milan is a prime example of this. Blending hospitality and workplace design with high-quality finishes and cultural design elements that bring a local Italian flavor into the mix, we have created a sophisticated workspace that not only helps foster productivity, collaboration and culture, but where our members feel excited to work from.'

The space was crafted by WeWork’s in-house design and development team, using data and insights from member feedback sessions and surveys in order to create workspace that is perfectly fitted to its audience needs. Meanwhile, the art was inspired by the colours and patterns of the famed 1980s design group Memphis Milano.

