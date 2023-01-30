This tiny house is the perfect lookout towards the Seto Inland Sea
A tiny house by Schemata Architects looks out towards the Seto Inland Sea
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This tiny house, perched on a slope overlooking the Seto Inland Sea, is the perfect lookout point to take in the idyllic surroundings, comprising green nature and blue waters. Situated on one of the many small islands of the Japanese archipelago, the compact structure is a guest house – part of the grounds of a larger property, K Residence. The new building, along with a smaller dining pavilion next to it, are the latest additions to a universe of structures that compose K Residence, and have been designed by Tokyo-based Schemata Architects, headed by the studio's founder Jo Nagasaka.
A tiny house overlooking the Seto Inland Sea
Conceived as a miniature house to host family members and friends, when visiting the main house's residents, the guest house offers spartan accommodation and welcome isolation, within minimalist architecture surrounds.
'Inspired by the image of shukubo (accommodations operated by temples and shrines), we designed the guest house under the name of dokubo (solitary quarters) as a place for children to disconnect from this world and return to their solitude. It has five sleeping units a shower and toilet, and sits in front of the main house's dining room, where they have their meals,' the architects write.
An elegant, metal staircase connects the tiny house with the main residence above. Entering from the rear of the structure, visitors' gaze is instantly attracted towards the long views and framed vistas of the water on the opposite end. 'It is a place to confront solitude while facing the sea,' the architects explain. The separate pavilion nearby offers dedicated space for dining and can also become a space for seclusion or post-dinner drinks for the adults. Meanwhile, the children can play in the guest house, while still connected to the rest of the family chatting in the dining hall.
The tiny house is part of a wider complex, including, beyond the main residence, a tea room and the aforementioned dining pavilion.
schemata.jp (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Masa Gallery launches inaugural Mexico City space with new solo show
Brian Thoreen and Mario García Torres are unveiling solo shows at Masa Gallery’s permanent new home in the heart of Mexico City
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Boucheron rethinks a royal brooch for high jewellery rich in regal references
The new high jewellery collection from Boucheron, ‘Histoire de Style, Like a Queen’, is inspired by Princess Elizabeth’s 18th birthday gift
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Ma Yansong on global architecture and MAD’s year ahead
We talk to MAD’s Ma Yansong about his thriving studio, global architecture and the year ahead
By Magali Robathan • Published
-
Ab Rogers crafts ‘co-being’ brutalist artist’s studio for Hiraki Sawa in Kanazawa
Fishmarket is Hiraki Sawa’s new, brutalist artist’s studio, designed by Ab Rogers in Kanazawa
By Nick Compton • Published
-
Modern Japanese houses inspiring minimalism and avant-garde living
We tour the best Japanese architecture and modern Japanese houses designed by international and local architects that open up possibilities for all types of lifestyle, from minimalist to communal in Japanese architecture.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
MSCTY asks, what does unbuilt architecture sound like?
Sound and architecture studio MSCTY creates a collection of music and sounds inspired by unbuilt buildings
By Daven Wu • Published
-
Minimalist Cartier Guest Lounge enriches the brand’s Tokyo headquarters
An elegant Cartier Guest Lounge has been added to the brand’s minimalist Tokyo offices, courtesy of studio I IN
By Daven Wu • Published
-
Japan’s newest hospitality offering is Not A Hotel
Unique hospitality offering Not A Hotel in Japan, by Shinji Hamauzu and Suppose Design Office, has won Best Timeshare at Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Jens H Jensen • Published
-
In memoriam: Arata Isozaki (1931 – 2022)
The legendary Japanese architect Arata Isozaki dies on 29th December 2022; we celebrate his life and work
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Shiguchi is a Japanese cultural retreat that bridges tradition and the 21st century
Shiguchi is a new Japanese cultural hub set amid nature, by artist and collector Shouya Grigg
By Catherine Shaw • Last updated
-
№ 001 Minami Aoyama is an Aston Martin architectural venture in Tokyo
№ 001 Minami Aoyama is a bespoke residence for an Aston Martin collector, located in the heart of Tokyo’s Omotesando; shaped by Aston Martin, Vibroa, and Intentionallies, it’s due for completion in 2023
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated