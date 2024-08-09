A walk through The Brentford Project, a lesser-known west London neighbourhood

Unless you are local, you may be forgiven for not knowing The Brentford Project. Brentford, so far arguably overshadowed by its better-known west London neighbours – Richmond and Kew – is a part of the capital's waterfront brimming with potential. Close proximity or easy access to green spaces, the leafy Thames riverbank and the city centre made design-led developers Ballymore sit up and take notice of this sleepy corner of the metropolis – which gave birth to The Brentford Project, the first phase of which was recently completed.

(Image credit: Ballymore)

Tour The Brentford Project in London

The Brentford Project sits in a generous – but not vast – site by the water, formerly occupied mostly by warehouses. Tapping into the area's rich industrial heritage, Ballymore worked with architects AHMM, Glenn Howells and Maccreanor Lavington to craft a series of residential and mixed-use volumes, clustered together into groupings that evoke the industrial buildings that were there before.

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Brick structures, metal details, utilitarian aesthetics and long balconies that bring to mind depot openings or goods cranes complete this 21st-century interpretation of the district.

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Meanwhile, set right at the point where the River Brent meets the River Thames, the site's public areas were designed to embrace the water, featuring lots of rest stops and steps down to its level, encouraging gatherings and free-flowing use by locals and visitors alike (a collaboration with Everyman Cinema means that a series of free screenings is taking place on site throughout the summer).

The area's green, riverside character and the nearby gardens of the historic St Lawrence church, which sits adjacent to the site, help add to the verdant, waterside context of this revived London district.

(Image credit: Ballymore)

This public-space offering is complemented by new shops and culinary goods, including a supermarket, Brentford's first independent bookshop and new London restaurants Rottura and Sam's Waterside (specialising in handcrafted Italian delights and modern British dining, respectively).

(Image credit: Ballymore)

Meanwhile, the development's residents have additional access to a range of amenities at The Wick, a club and wellness centre that includes a leafy, open-air swimming pool, a gym, treatment rooms, communal areas and co-working spaces. The residences (occupancy is at 90 per cent already) range from studios to three-bedroom units.

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Part of The Brentford Project's concept, Ballymore and its architects explain, is to act as a catalyst that will revitalise the wider area too – helping to breathe new life into the adjacent high street and add richness to local community life. Phase two of the scheme is launching in October 2024, adding further residential components and more leisure offerings and amenities to the whole, with a view to completion in 2025.

(Image credit: Ballymore)

thebrentfordproject.com