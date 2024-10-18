The Suzhou visitor centre in China is a perfect balance of contemporary innovation and cultural identity
The Suzhou visitor centre in China is designed by Tsing-Tien Making, a studio that designs to preserve cultural identity
The Suzhou visitor centre in China has been transformed into a cultural and dynamic space. The renovation of the building (official name: Suzhou Public Cultural Visitor Centre) has just been completed by Tsing-Tien Making, a young Chinese practice that formed part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024. The new design intertwines the city’s artistic heritage within a carefully crafted service hub.
The Suzhou Public Cultural Visitor Centre
Founder of Tsing-Tien Making and Suzhou-born architect Freja Bao gathered design inspiration from her travels and observing international architecture. It was when she returned to Suzhou that she noticed a gap in public awareness and perceptions of design. Drawing upon this, Bao has taken on the challenge to introduce and experiment with novel architectural concepts that could enrich the local landscape, which she has shown in the unveiling of this project in her home town.
Bao previously told Wallpaper*: ‘My intention is to bridge this gap by integrating global architectural principles with local sensibilities, thereby fostering a more informed and appreciative public discourse around design.
‘Moreover, my vernacular roots have profoundly shaped my architectural perceptions and methodologies. Growing up immersed in the rich cultural and historical heritage of Suzhou, I developed a deep-seated appreciation for traditional aesthetics, craftsmanship, and the harmonious integration of built environments with natural surroundings.
'This background has instilled in me a unique perspective that values both the preservation of cultural identity and the pursuit of contemporary innovation.'
The new centre not only serves as a dynamic hub for seven other cultural destinations within the area, but also acts as a community base to showcase local folk arts and a space to support young artists.
The dual functionality of the centre was taken into consideration for the design. As a result, the building integrates modular roofs and adaptable display elements, so the space can easily evolve and adapt to future needs.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
