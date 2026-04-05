In rural India, a soaring creative space is a Brutalist ode to Henri Labrouste
With dramatic arches and a spare palette, Rushnaiwala Architects delivers an industrial homage to the Bibliothèque Nationale de France in Ahmedabad
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A 125-acre organic farm outside Ahmedabad, India is one of the last places you might expect to find a design studio. But the rural setting was a perfect fit for Studio Alt, a mixed-use creative space designed by local firm Rushnaiwala Architects.
The project is designed around two creative practices, a hand-painted ceramics studio and bespoke speaker business. Architect Rushnaiwala Muntaha and his team drew inspiration from the soaring cast-iron arches in Henri Labrouste’s Bibliothèque Nationale de France in Paris, but reinterpreted the 19th-century landmark through brick and concrete.
As such, the building is defined by dramatic arches and a pitched roof. The massing allows for towering, vaulted spaces, illuminated by circular skylights and generous curved windows. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a mango tree, which shades a set of entry stairs.
A central, triple-height atrium lies at the heart of the building and acts as the building’s primary gallery. Upper-level mezzanines accommodate studios and a library, while a south wing houses space for guest residencies and other amenities. The industrial palette reflects the activities inside and acts as a canvas to showcase the wood-crafted speakers and ceramics, which can be displayed in recessed alcoves.
Studio Alt ultimately acts as an adaptable environment to showcase the work of two creative practices, yet when stripped bare, it becomes an exhibit in itself.
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.