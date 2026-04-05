A 125-acre organic farm outside ​​Ahmedabad, India is one of the last places you might expect to find a design studio. But the rural setting was a perfect fit for Studio Alt, a mixed-use creative space designed by local firm Rushnaiwala Architects .

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

The project is designed around two creative practices, a hand-painted ceramics studio and bespoke speaker business. Architect Rushnaiwala Muntaha and his team drew inspiration from the soaring cast-iron arches in Henri Labrouste’s Bibliothèque Nationale de France in Paris , but reinterpreted the 19th-century landmark through brick and concrete.

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

As such, the building is defined by dramatic arches and a pitched roof. The massing allows for towering, vaulted spaces, illuminated by circular skylights and generous curved windows. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a mango tree, which shades a set of entry stairs.

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

A central, triple-height atrium lies at the heart of the building and acts as the building’s primary gallery. Upper-level mezzanines accommodate studios and a library, while a south wing houses space for guest residencies and other amenities. The industrial palette reflects the activities inside and acts as a canvas to showcase the wood-crafted speakers and ceramics, which can be displayed in recessed alcoves.

(Image credit: Niveditaa Gupta)

Studio Alt ultimately acts as an adaptable environment to showcase the work of two creative practices, yet when stripped bare, it becomes an exhibit in itself.

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