Stockholm Wood City: learn about the extraordinary timber architecture project

Could a modern city be built in timber? At Stockholm Wood City, a new urban district in Sweden to be created entirely in wood architecture, the answer is a resounding 'yes'. Local developer Atrium Ljungberg aimed high when it kick-started this project, which is currently in construction and comprises a striking, approximate 250,000 sq m of office, residential and commercial space that encompasses some 25 blocks and 30 buildings. It is designed to accommodate 7,000 office workers and 2,000 residents and occupies an area as large as the historic city centre of Stockholm. Through this scheme, its authors not only hope to create an entire new chunk of sustainable urban space (the first residential buildings are set to be completed by 2026) but also to provide a platform for innovation in the exploration of technology, materials and energy systems.

We spoke to Marianne Perslow, the project's head of communication, to find out more about 'the world's largest urban wooden construction project'.

Stockholm Wood City: what, where, why and how

(Image credit: Atrium Ljungberg)

Wallpaper*: Where is Stockholm Wood City, and what is it?

Marianne Perslow: Stockholm Wood City is currently being built in the district of Sickla, Stockholm, Sweden. Construction started in 2024 and the first buildings are currently being completed.

It is the world’s largest urban development project built in wood and will become a mixed-use community that integrates office spaces, residential housing, and retail areas, all while prioritising sustainability and biophilic design principles.

(Image credit: Atrium Ljungberg)

W*: Why Stockholm, and importantly, why wood?

MP: Using wood in construction can reduce carbon emissions by up to 60 per cent compared to traditional methods, as wood is lighter and quicker to work with than concrete. Research from Aalto University and the Finnish Environment Institute in 2020 also highlights that wood stores carbon rather than emitting it, since trees absorb CO2 as they grow. Additionally, if a wooden building is no longer needed, it can be more easily disassembled than concrete, and the wood can be reused or recycled, further extending its lifecycle.

In addition to the timber construction in Stockholm Wood City, there are several other sustainability initiatives in Sickla. For example, climate impact is also minimised with the help of self-produced, stored, and shared energy. Heat and cold are planned to be stored in a large geothermal store in the mountain connected to thermal networks that interconnect the buildings. Sickla's extensive solar panel installation is continuously being expanded for energy storage. In the district, there are currently world-leading companies that are all at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, such as Atlas Copco, Epiroc, Stora Enso, Envac, Cubegreens, among others.

Several research studies show that wooden buildings provide better air quality, reduce stress, increase productivity, and store carbon dioxide throughout their use. This also has significance for the working environment. Building with wood means quieter construction sites and reduces the [amount] of heavy transport during the construction period, which is important for us building in a dense city.

(Image credit: Atrium Ljungberg)

W*: What are the project's unique challenges?

MP: Since building with wood on a large scale is relatively new, we must constantly work closely with all stakeholders such as architects, technical consultants, material suppliers, and contractors. You could say that each project is a pilot project. We test, evaluate, and adjust progressively between the blocks.

W*: What excites you about the scheme?

MP: We are very proud that we had the courage to undertake this project on such a large scale, truly making a real difference. We have ambitious sustainability goals, and to achieve them, bold steps must be taken; it's not enough to make marginal changes. With this, we also hope to be a role model and inspire others in the industry to follow the same path.

(Image credit: Atrium Ljungberg)

W*: What surprised you, as you developed this unique urban project so far?

MP: It is very gratifying to see the pride Stockholm Wood City instils in both the craftsmen and other employees in the company. We have received enormous attention from all corners of the world and note how many partners want to join this sustainable innovation journey.

Upon entering the construction site, the atmosphere feels noticeably different from a conventional one. It's remarkably quiet and calm, highlighting how the wellbeing benefits of wooden construction projects begin even during the building process.

(Image credit: Atrium Ljungberg)

W*: Please give us a timeline for what's coming up for Stockholm Wood City

MP: The first residential block is currently under construction, the first residential units have just gone on sale, with occupancy expected in early 2026. The first office building is expected to start construction in 2027.

In parallel with the residential building, on Nobelberget, we are expanding Campus Sickla, which is also a building with a wooden frame and wooden façade. We are proud to have started both of these projects a little ahead of schedule. This demonstrates our execution capability.

W*: Who are the architects involved? Why did you choose them?

MP: Initially, White Arkitekter and Henning Larsen were commissioned to visualise Stockholm Wood City. White Arkitekter was then hired for the first wooden block in Nobelberget, and Liljewall Architects for Campus Sickla. The idea is to work with different architects to create variety in the area.

(Image credit: Atrium Ljungberg)

