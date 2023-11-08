Vemdalen Villas brings contemporary minimalism to the skiing experience
The family of dwellings at Vemdalen Villas, designed by architecture studio Hesselbrand, creates a contemporary skiing experience in the Swedish countryside
For a contemporary skiing experience, look no further than Vemdalen Villas. The project, a complex of holiday homes in the small village in central Sweden's mountainous region of Jämtland County, has been designed by London- and Stockholm-based architecture studio Hesselbrand, bringing together traditional architecture elements, swathes of warm timber, and the studio's modern, minimalist architecture sensibility.
Vemdalen Villas: a contemporary minimalist timber retreat
The scheme comprises 38 semi-detached holiday homes set on a sloped, wooded site. Each plot luxuriously accommodates a main house and a guest house, as well as direct access to the skiing slopes.
Hesselbrand adhered to strict local planning regulations, while infusing its designs with a sense of generosity – tall ceilings, large picture-frame openings – and a pared-down interior approach that allows for the natural context to take centre stage.
'The priority in the design of Vemdalen Villas was to create a community feeling reminiscent of a village rather than just a series of individual buildings,' the team said. 'This was achieved through the careful placement of each house to form smaller, intimate outdoor spaces and walking paths. The focus was also on maximising the scenic beauty of the location, with large windows in the main façade offering views of the valley, and the layout designed to balance private and social spaces effectively. The relationship between the buildings, attention to private and communal spaces, and the integration of the houses into the natural landscape were key factors guiding the design decisions.'
The homes are made of a prefabricated timber frame which is then clad in a pine façade. The structures are topped by an overhanging metal roof. Hesselbrand's Magnus Casselbrant and Jesper Henriksson explain: 'Timber was chosen for its natural durability, beauty and sustainability; it has given the project the ability to blend seamlessly into the mountainous, wooded terrain of Vemdalen. Pine, a locally sourced material, not only makes sense from a sustainability perspective but also provides a traditional, warm, and inviting atmosphere both inside and outside the villas. The metal roofs are used for their durability, resistance to heavy snowfall, and ease of maintenance, which are essential in a mountainous region.'
Inside, two levels contain a large, flowing living space, with bedrooms and other private areas dotted around them – all cocooned in timber panelling that transports the outside's forest experience inside.
Vemdalen Villas offers privacy and seclusion, but also a sense of community, within the coherent, design-led setting. Casselbrant and Henriksson said: 'The architectural design promotes a village-like ambiance that's rare in holiday home developments. Its direct access to the slopes, breathtaking valley views, and trekking paths provide an immersive natural experience. The thoughtful interior design, where the exterior timber panels extend into the interiors, creates a seamless connection between inside and outside, enhancing the mountain getaway experience. This unity with nature, combined with modern, comfortable spaces, makes Vemdalen Villas an exciting destination for those seeking a blend of outdoor adventure and cosy, upscale living.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Ruark, Loewe and Revo offer three new audio systems to stream in style
These new audio systems offer fine finishes, high-quality sound and the flexibility to source your music from wherever you choose
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Rabanne H&M collection brings 1970s disco vibes to the home
Launching 9 November 2023, Rabanne H&M collection features home accessories and furniture that encapsulate the late French designer Paco Rabanne’s spirit
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
One Casson Square penthouse is the perfect setting to enjoy iconic London views
The One Casson Square penthouse interior by designer Portia Fox has been revealed in London, filled with bespoke furniture and captivating art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Tour Hallen, architect Åsa Hjort’s minimalist Swedish home
Hallen by Åsa Hjort is a minimalist home in the Swedish countryside, making the most of its serene, leafy location
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Studio He, Sweden: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Studio He, a young architecture practice in Sweden, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Dalarö House by Olson Kundig is a rock star
Dalarö House, US practice Olson Kundig’s first build in Sweden, takes centre stage in the Stockholm archipelago
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arctic conditions shape pared-down house in northern Sweden by Claesson Koivisto Rune
Claesson Koivisto Rune’s new pared-down house makes a bold sculptural statement on the banks of Sweden’s Lule River, shaped by building regulations and its location’s Arctic conditions
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Big Branzino sauna floats in the Stockholm archipelago
The Big Branzino floating sauna by Sandellsandberg opens to guests in the Stockholm archipelago
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Hat House is a retreat straight out of a Swedish fairy tale
The Hat House by Tina Bergman Architects takes its cues from Swedish fairy tales and the woods around it
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘A House’ is a minimalist Nordic cabin by emerging studio nāv
‘A House’ by studio nāv is an idyllic Nordic minimalist cabin
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Trakt Forest Hotel allows guests to float among the trees
Trakt Forest Hotel by Wingårdhs is an architectural, yet gentle Swedish hospitality venture that respects its forested Småland context
By Ellie Stathaki Published