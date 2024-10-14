Private museum Simple Design Archive is a ‘poetic sound sanctuary’ in China
Simple Design Archive, located in China’s Anhui province, is a private museum by HAS Design and Research, fostering a contemplative environment
Simple Design Archive, set in the city of Hefei in eastern China’s Anhui province, takes its cues from its region’s natural, mountainous landscape. Its author, HAS Design and Research, crafted this private museum, specialising in collecting contemporary Asian artwork and modern European furniture, around a series of curves and voids that nod to ‘caves facing the sky’.
Simple Design Archive by HAS Design and Research
The young and dynamic Bangkok and Shanghai-based architecture studio was founded in 2019 by Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee – and featured in the 2022 Wallpaper* Architects Directory for its architectural explorations around minimalism and material research, the poetic and the functional. The pair took the same approach with this project, using the external walls’ wavy, opaque shapes to create sleek, flowing internal exhibition spaces. At the same time, the walls act as barriers, blocking street noise to foster a contemplative environment inside.
Within these wall formations, the architects crafted an open-air, ‘echo chamber’ courtyard, aiming for it to be a ‘poetic sound sanctuary’, explains the architecture team. This outdoor area is lightly planted and fragrant, also serving as a hub for biodiversity, designed to attract insects and animals, such as cicadas and birds. The intention was to compose a space for relaxation and easy coexistence for humans and nature alike. ‘In the afternoon, the curved walls block the harsh western sunlight, allowing partial sunlight to filter into the echo chamber courtyard, creating a sacred space reminiscent of a church. This adds a sense of extraordinary ritual to the otherwise mundane city life.’
The interior follows the same approach, keeping things simple and seemingly effortless. Yet a closer look reveals a highly calibrated design sequence. Visitors are guided through a minimalist foyer to the gallery areas, where displays sit next to an art and materials library.
A sense of calm dominates throughout, aided by the building’s skylights, which serve as the main openings, illuminating the space softly, while keeping the distractions of the busy urban setting outside.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
