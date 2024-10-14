Private museum Simple Design Archive is a ‘poetic sound sanctuary’ in China

Simple Design Archive, set in the city of Hefei in eastern China’s Anhui province, takes its cues from its region’s natural, mountainous landscape. Its author, HAS Design and Research, crafted this private museum, specialising in collecting contemporary Asian artwork and modern European furniture, around a series of curves and voids that nod to ‘caves facing the sky’.

(Image credit: W Workspace)

Simple Design Archive by HAS Design and Research

The young and dynamic Bangkok and Shanghai-based architecture studio was founded in 2019 by Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee – and featured in the 2022 Wallpaper* Architects Directory for its architectural explorations around minimalism and material research, the poetic and the functional. The pair took the same approach with this project, using the external walls’ wavy, opaque shapes to create sleek, flowing internal exhibition spaces. At the same time, the walls act as barriers, blocking street noise to foster a contemplative environment inside.

(Image credit: W Workspace)

Within these wall formations, the architects crafted an open-air, ‘echo chamber’ courtyard, aiming for it to be a ‘poetic sound sanctuary’, explains the architecture team. This outdoor area is lightly planted and fragrant, also serving as a hub for biodiversity, designed to attract insects and animals, such as cicadas and birds. The intention was to compose a space for relaxation and easy coexistence for humans and nature alike. ‘In the afternoon, the curved walls block the harsh western sunlight, allowing partial sunlight to filter into the echo chamber courtyard, creating a sacred space reminiscent of a church. This adds a sense of extraordinary ritual to the otherwise mundane city life.’

(Image credit: W Workspace)

The interior follows the same approach, keeping things simple and seemingly effortless. Yet a closer look reveals a highly calibrated design sequence. Visitors are guided through a minimalist foyer to the gallery areas, where displays sit next to an art and materials library.

(Image credit: W Workspace)

A sense of calm dominates throughout, aided by the building’s skylights, which serve as the main openings, illuminating the space softly, while keeping the distractions of the busy urban setting outside.

(Image credit: W Workspace)

hasdesignandresearch.com

(Image credit: W Workspace)

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors