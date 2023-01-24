Jackson Hole retreat is conceived as ‘a geologic remnant in the landscape’

A Jackson Hole retreat for a creative California-based couple, ShineMaker Residence is perfectly tuned to its natural environment. Nestled on a gently undulating plot overlooking green expanses and the kaleidoscope of colours they offer over the changing seasons, the home is delicately located by an aspen grove near Wilson, Wyoming and has been designed by locally based studio CLB Architects, and HSH Interiors, headed by Holly Hollenbeck.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

A finely tuned Jackson Hole retreat

Rolling meadows and old forests of pine and aspen trees meet in this part of Wyoming, a diversity in landscape which the design team drew on when composing this residence. The property is spread across three smaller buildings – the main house, a guest house, and a writer’s studio. Each volume is low and angled to best fit its exact location, as well as with each other, to ensure the structures feel perfectly at home within the surrounding nature.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

'The 6,000 sq ft main house is conceived as a geologic remnant in the landscape, located on the edge between field and forest. The 1,577 sq ft guest house and 580 sq ft writer’s studio are nestled more intimately within the wooded environment. A fourth, spiritually focused structure has yet to be built and will be sited further to the south. The architecture is open, with sweeping views to mountain vistas of the Grand Tetons, natural fauna, forests, and meadows,' the team writes.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

A wood-clad exterior and large openings embrace and echo the wider context, giving way to warm, contemporary interiors inside, featuring exposed concrete, steel bronze, and bespoke joinery. A flowing open-plan living space with kitchen and dining areas are complemented by three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a laundry, and a mudroom for the client’s Irish wolfhounds.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

'The client’s bohemian lifestyle and love of music, literature and the great outdoors were the inspiration behind the interior design,' the architects explain. 'They love comfort, layers and texture, vintage pieces and a home that is inviting to family and friends and laid back enough for their dogs. Every surface has been elevated, with artisan details like the custom-designed, tattoo-inspired bas-relief concrete on the fireplace surround, hand-painted custom wallpaper murals, and the geometric motifs carried throughout the design. The earth-toned palette – with pops of mustard, blush and deep burgundy – is punctuated by collectible pieces, vintage finds, and contemporary art.'

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

clbarchitects.com (opens in new tab)

hsh-interiors.com (opens in new tab)