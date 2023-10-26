The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2023 is in this line-up

The RIBA House of the Year 2023 is drawing to a close as the judges whittle it down to the final six in the newly announced shortlist. Houses from across the UK have competed for the exclusive title, where the winner will be announced on the 30 November 2023.

This year localism and sustainable design are recurring themes throughout the competition; from a Devonshire cow shed transformed into a creative family home, to a green house tucked away down a London alley. Here is the official shortlist of the six homes that will battle it out to be crowned RIBA House of the Year 2023.

RIBA HOUSE OF THE YEAR 2023 SHORTLIST

Cowshed (South Devon) by David Kohn Architects

(Image credit: Max Creasy)

Last year David Kohn Architects won the 2022 RIBA House of the Year with Red House, and they have made the shortlist again with Cowshed, an unconventional family home. Nestled on an existing farmstead in Devon, the home/artists studio is a celebration of an agricultural outbuilding being repurposed into an inspiring, creative space. Built on the foundations of using simple honest materiality, the 1970s agricultural structure has been retained, with the homes wooden beam skeleton proudly on show. Large arched windows reflect the owners artwork, and original concrete footings provide a welcomed balance of the existing and the repurposed, injecting fun colour into the stripped back structure.

Green House (Tottenham, London) by Hayhurst & Co

(Image credit: Kilian O'Sullivan)

Settled down in a hidden Tottenham alley, Green House is a visually contrasting building against the classic red brick housing. The large glass structure blurs the boundaries between inside and outdoor spaces, and is highly innovative from a sustainable perspective. The style of the home has Moroccan influence with a riad inspired central atrium, with bamboo and sliding polycarbonate screens that overlook the gardens, further integrating the connection to nature.

The build itself was developed with a humble budget. With use of a minimal block form plan, and the integration of sustainable materials, not only adds to the aesthetic, but is an inspiring example as to what can be achieved with a creative approach to architecture.

Hundred Acre Wood (Argyll and Bute, Scotland) by Denizen Works

(Image credit: Gilbert McCarragher)

A home that seems new, yet old, Hundred Acre Wood blends into its idyllic setting of Loch Awe. Thoughtfully constructed over an eight year period, Denizen Works define slow architecture. Hunkered into the banks of the Loch, the home is characterised by its sculptural exterior paying homage to baronial castles and tower houses of Scotland. An ode to the clients hatred of television, the textured walls are made from crushed TV screens, and offer a glimmer of erosion to the building, which adds to the ancient feel. Sheltered from the elements, the thick walls provide a fortress for the owner to admire the views from the large windows overlooking the Scottish wildlife.

Made of Sand (Devon) by Studio Weave

(Image credit: Jim Stephenson)

Unlike the name, Made of Sand is mostly constructed of a heavily timber frame, Western Red Cedar cladding, and panels of Douglas fir, creating a space that connects with the surrounding Blackdown Hills. The two-story annex by Studio Weave, extends a traditional Devonshire stone cottage that embraces local craftsmen and traditional methods during its construction. Although a contemporary design, the use of local natural materials exposed both internally and externally, creates a calming environment to rest and recharge.

Middle Avenue (Farnham) by Rural Office

(Image credit: Rory Gaylor)

Nestled on a corner plot in a garden suburb of Farnham, Middle Avenue is an adaptable family home with a nod to late 19th-century period of architecture. The attention to detail is evident through the details in crafted red clay Keymer tiles, and a steeply pitched roof and white gables. The new building has replaced an inter-war bungalow in the Surrey village, with detailing that has earned its place on the shortlist.

Saltmarsh House (Isle of Wight) by Niall McLaughlin Architects

(Image credit: Nick Kane)

With uninterrupted views scaling the Isle of Wight, Niall McLaughlin Architects , the winners of the RIBA Stirling Prize 2022, have created Saltmarsh House which overlooks Bembridge Harbour.

The delicate steel framed pavilion and intricate glass details, add a sense of lightness that blends into its surroundings- as if designed to be in nature. Although the exterior is eye-catching the interior and simplistic repeated patterns give a subtle nod to minimalist architecture. The pyramidal copper roof adds to the delicacy, with large open windows taking in the cascading views.