Roca Fuerte is a minimalist, rocky retreat in Uruguay
With Roca Fuerte, EMMA Arquitectos opens its scorecard in Uruguay with a solid collaboration with Estudio Obra Prima in Punta del Este
Roca Fuerte, a rock solid collaboration between Portuguese architecture studio EMMA Arquitectos and Estudio Obra Prima, has added minimalist architecture and further international allure to the exclusive Uruguayan golf resort Fasano Las Piedras in Punta del Este.
The home — which marks the Uruguayan debut of EMMA Arquitectos — joins other modernist-inspired designs by Isay Weinfeld and the project’s go–to architectural practice, Estudio Obra Prima, at the sophisticated enclave for a glittering, globe-trotting crowd.
Roca Fuerte: a minimalist home celebrating stone
The stylish stronghold is the 26th private residence to be added to the sprawling 480 hectare estate being developed by high-end Brazilian hotelier, Fasano and its parent company, luxury real estate developer, JHSF.
Mariana Matarazzo, partner at EMMA Arquitectos’ Sao Paulo office says that providing the rugged, holiday home with equal quantities of privacy, inside and outside space and natural light was the biggest challenge in choosing how best to orientate the house.
The house’s exterior, fortress-like features – including an imposing wall carved from local sandstone that stretches 40 meters – give little idea of the delightful, sweeping interior patio concealed inside.
'The circular patio, besides its beauty, directly responds to a site constraint: view versus solar orientation,' says Matarazzo. 'We have a fantastic view to the south overlooking the lake, but the sun comes from the north. Our intention was to create a privileged room with a view yet open a large patio that brings sunlight into the house while maintaining a private interior life shielded from neighbouring lots.'
With a 21m diameter, the circular centerpiece draws light into the house leaving visitors with the sense of a solid structure that shifts like a sundial shaped by the starkly contrasting seasons of the chic seaside retreat. Three ash trees planted in the patio dance with the southern hemisphere sunshine serving up clues to the time.
Flowing into the patio are five ground level bedrooms and a rustic living room and dining area equipped with an open hearth with cast iron chimney to fend off the chill of cold, winter evenings.
Estudio Obra Prima’s lead architect Carolina Proto oversaw the house’s construction and was charged with carving the interior spaces from the sturdy, rock structure.
In the common areas, Proto left the thick sandstone walls exposed but introduced wood paneling, linen and wool to soften the interiors of the bedrooms, closets and bathrooms in keeping with the tone set by other properties on the estate.
Brazilian contemporary furniture by Sergio Rordrigues provides the home’s Brazilian owners with cozy, home-from-home furnishings throughout.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Originally hailing from the UK, Rainbow Blue Nelson first landed in Colombia in search of Tintinesque adventures in 1996. Subsequent forays from his Caribbean base in Cartagena have thrown up a book about Pablo Escobar, and the Wallpaper* City Guides for Santiago, Brasilia, Bogota and Miami. Currently completing a second book about Colombia whilst re-wilding 50 hectares of tropical rainforest on the country's Caribbean coast, he’s interviewed some of South America's most influential figures in art, design and architecture for Wallpaper* and other international publications.
-
Carlo Ratti announced curator of Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Carlo Ratti has been revealed as the Director of the Architecture Department at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025, with the specific task of curating the 19th International Architecture Exhibition
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Glitter: five sophisticated ways to wear the make-up texture on your face, hair and body
These glitter make-up products exude an aura of sophistication, including Guido Palau’s Zara Beauty collection, Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle lotion, and Giorgio Armani’s eye tint
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with managing director Malcolm Young
From an artful Kate Bush reissue to a Kubrick-esque turntable and a monkey puzzle worth solving, there’s much to covet in this gift guide
By Malcolm Young Published
-
Fasano Las Piedras prepares for post-pandemic take-off in Uruguay
With Fasano Las Piedras, Brazil’s luxury hospitality chain plans contemporary homes-away-from-home and Uruguay’s first private runway in Punta del Este
By Rainbow Nelson Published