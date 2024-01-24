Reimagined New York townhouse becomes fun space for entertaining

A New York townhouse has been reborn as a colourful, playful home, transformed by architect Alexandra Barker and her team at BAAO through the use of curves and architectural elements that subtly define each space. And while the Brooklyn-based studio's arsenal included bold hues and shapes, the resulting design feels gentle, versatile and suitable for daily life, walking the tightrope between decorative geometries and minimalist architecture.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

A playful renovation of a New York townhouse

Set in a treelined street of Brooklyn and occupying a historic brownstone structure, the home was a commission for a family of three – a social group, who asked for the architect to maximise spaces for entertaining and accommodating visitors.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

In order to add character and a sense of luxury, but also make this a robust space for the various everyday challenges family life entails, the team used quality but sturdy materials – including marble, steel and solid timber.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

Sourcing the right material for each surface and feature proved an unexpected challenge – not least because the project was unfolding in the throes of the pandemic, and the movement restrictions and lack of availability of certain materials it entailed.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

Each area in the house has its own identity – often, with different rooms dominated by specific colour-tone ranges. For instance, the media room is wrapped in shades of purple, and the laundry room becomes a graphic feature in green. However, they all sit under an overarching approach that outlines a 'cool and calm space with moody moments'.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

Architectural features – a ceiling curve in the living space, the sweeping staircase balustrade or circular skylight above, or well recesses – are echoed in smartly picked pieces of furniture that act as sculptural objects in the space, as well as functional items.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

Spanning some 3,000 sq ft and four levels, this New York townhouse contains public areas on the ground and raised ground level, with private areas – a primary suite including a home office, bedroom, walk-in closet, and bath, and a further three bedrooms, for the child and guests – situated across two floors above.

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson)

