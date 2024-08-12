Step inside Le Harlequin, an imaginative redesign of a Mumbai apartment
Le Harlequin by Design Hex is an imaginative redesign of a Mumbai apartment in the bustling Indian city's Lower Parel neighbourhood
Le Harlequin in Mumbai's Lower Parel neighbourhood rises 55 levels above the city's bustling streets. It is Design Hex’s latest residential project and continues the local studio’s ongoing experimentation with bold colour splashes and fluid contours. In fact, it was these very qualities, so evident in the studio’s design for the apartment tower’s show flat, that convinced Le Harlequin’s owners to call upon Design Hex to work on their apartment.
The original seven-bedroom layout was condensed to five – more than ample for the businessman owner, his wife and two young children – with two rooms expanded into a larger living space and an AV den.
Explore Le Harlequin by Design Hex
Design Hex’s brief was to create a luxurious, yet elegantly understated, space that was anchored by a grey, muted palette over which would be layered the studio’s bold colours and textures – an unexpectedly effective reference to the apartment’s moniker and inspiration.
The result is a series of theatrical set pieces that are backdropped by the dizzying panorama of Mumbai’s glittering skyline, sea and, from one of the bedrooms, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge.
‘One major challenge we faced,’ says Shimona Bhansali, Design Hex’s founder and lead designer, ‘was how the long corridors obstruct natural light.’ The solution involved not just strategically placed light to disperse the dim mood, but also adding brighter colours and light materials to create the illusion of spaciousness and light.
Which explains the palette of Bisazza tiles, greys and rustic metallic tones, and terracotta brick tiles that swathe the principal rooms, as well as bespoke rugs, asymmetrical doorways and windows.
Accommodating each family member’s distinct design preference for their personal space was another challenge, especially if the final design was to have a sense of connection as you moved from one space to the other. To achieve this elusive cohesive quality, Bhansali says she and her team ‘opted for subtle canvases and neutral room shells throughout the entire apartment’.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The apartment’s hero space, she adds, is the kitchen, where a potentially awkward circular corner has been lifted with cool green tones, modern Indian accents and wooden cabinet shutters finished in walnut to frame the ever-looming views of Mumbai and the sea far below.
For Bhansali, Le Harlequin continues her studio’s experimentation with ‘maximal bold design’, but in a way that dovetails perfectly with the needs of a sophisticated Indian household. And as if to drive home the versatility of Design Hex, up next for the the 20-strong, eight-year-old studio is a store for the high-end Indian fashion brand, Papa Don’t Preach.
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
Can Lotus' mighty flagship SUV live up to the hype? We try out the Lotus Eletre R for size
Is day-to-day life with a 905hp electric SUV a delight or a disappointment? A fortnight with a Lotus Eletre R provides the answers
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bask in the sun at this reborn Rancho Mirage house in the Palm Springs desert
This Rancho Mirage house is a revived modernist home, a stone’s throw from California’s Palm Springs, with interiors by Harrison Soll
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Boucheron’s ‘Quatre’ collection multiplies into a series of eye-catching fine jewellery numbers
Boucheron marks the 20th anniversary of the ‘Quatre’ collection in style
By Hannah Silver Published
-
A Hyderabad apartment blends soft minimalism and ‘tangible luxury’
A Hyderabad apartment by Studio Design Inc wows with its balanced design that brings together soft minimalism and tangible luxury
By Daven Wu Published
-
Discover Third Space, a multifunctional hub in the heart of Rajasthan
Third Space by Studio Saar is a multifunctional creative and learning hub in the heart of Rajasthan, uniting the community through ‘openness, accessibility, and inclusivity’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Four Mumbai apartments are transformed into an art-filled contemporary home
Designer Rajiv Saini unites four Mumbai apartments in the Indian city’s Colaba district into a single, expansive, art-filled home for a family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
India’s Hampi Art Labs is a piece of architecture at one with its content and context
The world-class Hampi Art Labs by Indian architect Sameep Padora, near South India’s Hampi Unesco World Heritage Site, mimics the contours of the nearby Tungabhadra River
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published
-
House of Greens in India’s Bengaluru is defined by its cascading foliage
Nestled in Bengaluru’s suburbs, House of Greens by 4site Architects encourages biophilic architecture by creating a pleasantly leafy urban jungle
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Surajkund Craft’s Northeast Pavilion in India is an exemplar in bamboo building
The Northeast Pavilion at the Surajkund Craft Fair 2023, designed by atArchitecture, wins Best Use of Bamboo in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
OpenIdeas has designed Link House, an expansive Gujarat family complex
Link House accommodates two households in high modern style in the Indian state of Gujarat, innovatively planned around the requirements of a large extended family
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This Chandigarh home is a meditative sanctuary for multigenerational living
Residence 91, by Charged Voids is a Chandigarh home built to maintain the tradition of close family ties
By Tianna Williams Published