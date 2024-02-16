This Greek villa's superyacht aesthetics conceal two self-contained family residences
A Greek villa in the upscale Athens suburb of Filothei, House Symbiosis is home for two sibling families, designed in white, sweeping volumes by Direction Architects
This new Greek villa sits on a square corner site in a suburb of Athens. House Symbiosis is designed to contain two separate residences, occupied by two siblings and their families, which are arranged across five floors, with a floorplan that curves across the centre of the plot.
House Symbiosis: one Greek villa for two families
The brief was to keep the families close without compromising privacy, so each residence can be treated as entirely self-contained, with shared areas as and when required. The entire structure is enveloped in a fragmented white carapace, with angular columns, balconies and loggias that evoke the superstructure of a superyacht.
These insets and frames are all part of what the architects describe as ‘navigating the delicate equilibrium between privacy and socialization for two families that want to spend more time together while still maintaining their own private space.’
Although it makes for a striking piece of streetscape, the design was shaped by the internal circulation. Twin staircases link the bedrooms on the first floor with the twin reception and kitchen rooms - one on the second floor, the other on the ground floor.
Both sets of three bedrooms share a common staircase, which also acts as a central focus for the plan. Shallow curved lines, angular forms and more explicit geometric shapes are everywhere, from the specified furniture to the curved glazed wall on the second floor living space.
The residences effectively slot together like two pieces of a puzzle, with the garden and swimming pool allocated to the lower residence, and a roof terrace given to the upper residence. Both share the parking and basement storage area.
The ribbon-like façade also forms a motif that shapes the boundary wall and the rooftop terrace area, uniting the entire structure with a consistent aesthetic that further blends the multi-family nature of the house.
The architects point out that 75% of the site is effectively planted, thanks to the green roof and surrounding gardens, while the building also has geothermal heating and cooling. ‘House Symbiosis creates an architectural game between motion and rest,’ the architects write, ‘The dynamic horizontal and angled lines give the impression of a building that is heading in two opposite directions.’
John Kanakas founded Direction Architects in 2021. With offices in London and Athens, the firm is currently working on projects in Athens, Mykonos, Cyprus, London and Paris.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Dior Maison's Lotus homeware is Spring fresh
Dior Maison's Cordelia de Castellane is so captivated by the Egyptian lotus flower, she's given it her trademark rustic spin
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Fornasetti’s surreal prints adorn Poltrona Frau’s ‘Vanity Fair’ chair
Fornasetti and Poltrona Frau join forces on a new edition of the ‘Vanity Fair’ chair featuring the designer’s distinctive prints
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR pushes the boundaries for foldable phones
The Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR combines folding-phone technology with premium sports-car design heritage
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A Filothei house rises to the occasion in its angled Athens plot
A Filothei house by Kallos Turin is an Athens residence rising to the occasion on an angled plot
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This colourful Athens apartment takes small space living to a new level
Pocketed away on a residential street, this colourful Athens apartment smartly utilises every inch of its footprint with segmented flooring and rich textural design
By Tianna Williams Published
-
KKMK, Greece: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023's newest entry is Greek studio KKMK, behind projects such as this minimalist haven in Athens’ Psychiko
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Syros house is conceived like a small Greek island village
This Syros house by architects Block722 is a holiday home in Greece, designed like a small island village
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Kythnos Island house offers a 21st-century take on the local vernacular
A Kythnos Island house, Piperi, is a contemporary Greek home by Sigurd Larsen drawing on its location's vernacular
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ridge House flows in the spirit of its Antiparos Island landscape
Ridge House by AREA, Architecture Research Athens for Oliaros Development is a Greek retreat, perfectly embedded in its Antiparos island setting
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Social Athens makes waves in the Greek capital
The Social Athens by OOAK architects opens, featuring a distinctive wavy façade and an interior that balances social life and seclusion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Athens in 2023: architecture and creativity are on the up
Athens is enjoying its very own metamorphosis with a plethora of recently restored buildings, large-scale projects and fresh new openings
By Ellie Stathaki Published