Inside Harry Handlesman's Manhattan Loft Gardens penthouse in London

Harry Handlesman's Manhattan Loft Gardens penthouse has gone on the market, bringing this high-profile house-in-the-sky belonging to the Manhattan Loft Corporation CEO to the public eye once more, after the project's completion in 2019.

The prominent high rise in London's Stratford, designed by architects SOM, houses the Manhattan Loft Gardens residences and The Stratford Hotel - the latter located on the lower levels of the building.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

Explore Harry Handlesman's Manhattan Loft Gardens penthouse

This is the first time the penthouse duplex residence goes on the market, opening its doors to reveal its interior, designed by Alexander Gorlin, and long London vistas beyond the nearby Olympic park through its sculptural, floor-to-ceiling glazing.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

The space is arranged around a curvaceous staircase, which connects living spaces on both of the home's floors. The main entertaining areas, dining spaces and an open-plan kitchen are spread around this statement feature.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu)

Three bedrooms, all with marble en suite bathrooms, are arranged beyond the residence's generous living spaces.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

Manhattan Loft Corporation CEO Handlesman said: 'It has been such a pleasure to be part of the evolution of this exciting part of London with the creation of Manhattan Loft Gardens; my vision was to create a gravitational point and real community here, and I’ve watched it grow into a true hub that has given the area a legacy for Londoners beyond the Olympics.'

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

'When I first visited Stratford in 2008, I was struck by how easy it was to reach from central London – just 20 minutes – even before the Elizabeth Line. This, together with St Pancras International and City Airport being accessible in minutes, leading sporting and cultural hubs on the doorstep, and Hackney Downs nearby makes it a vibrant destination.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

'At Manhattan Loft Gardens, the hotel lobby is an extension of owners’ homes as a meeting place or workspace, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed entertaining in the Penthouse here; the open kitchen and large living area with expansive views of London rolling out below makes for a spectacular place to host.'

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

The property is listed for £17.5m by Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty.

(Image credit: Taran Wilkhu and Sotheby’s)

manhattanloftgardens.com

sothebysrealty.co.uk