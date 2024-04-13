A Czech family house is enhanced by bespoke design and furniture

Aoc Architekti has shaped a modern Czech family house around large windows and terraces to make the most of its hillside suburban site

Green House, a czech family house in Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti
The house sits on a sloping site
(Image credit: Studio Flusser)
By Jonathan Bell
published

The Czech family house sits on a site close to the banks of the Vltava River in the village of Dvorce, just outside Prague. Aoc Architekti’s Green House replaces a family villa located on the plot, which has been in the client’s family for several generations, offering views across the river to the baroque Church of St Philip and Jacob in nearby Zlíchov. It’s an area of spaciously arranged villas with gardens that sprawl down the hillside to the river valley.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

A Czech family house thrives through colour and light

The original structure was built in the 1960s and needed to be completely rebuilt. Aoc, founded in 2017 by Ondřej Císler and Filip Rašek, was tasked with transforming the plot with a new house that not only improved its environmental performance and better integrated it into the steep surrounding gardens, but made the most of the views from the site.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

‘We work carefully with different forms of light – intense skylight, or soft light diffused behind the semi-transparent façade or contrasted against twilight,’ the architects says. ‘This approach affects the sophisticated composition of the façade openings.’ New windows, in particular, a large west-facing opening to the main living space on the second floor, transform the interior and its relationship to the surroundings.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

The upper floor has far-reaching views

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

The upper floor contains the main lounge and study area alongside the principal bedroom and blue tiled bathroom. It is effectively a self-contained space, thanks to a concealed mini kitchen. Elevated ceilings and exposed wooden beams unify the space. On the first floor, a living room, dining and kitchen form an L-shape around a utility core, with a green tiled bathroom and storage. A large deck leads off the dining space, intersecting with the sloping garden at its southernmost point.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

The dining area on the first floor

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

All floors are united with a stair tower clad in translucent panels for the uppermost run, and lined with oak below, complete with a crafted handrail. 

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

The stairwell switches from panelled oak to translucent walls

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

The concrete stair core is left exposed, with a sculptural light fitting giving off an uncanny glow from within after dark. 

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

The asymmetrical façade is rendered in green 

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

The ground floor houses a self-contained studio apartment, with a separate terrace and its own entrance.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

Colour, concrete and oak come together in a meticulous composition

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

Throughout the house, custom-made furniture has been installed, including solid wood tables on steel frames, with accommodation made for the client’s key pieces.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

A utility area is accessed from the kitchen

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

Externally, the window placement offers up a series of abstract, atonal façades, with the green render and minimal detailing evoking interwar Czech modernism. 

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

The kitchen. Every area has its own unique light fitting 

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

The green façade not only gives the house its name, but better integrates it with the surrounding, naturally planted gardens, which also include a small vineyard.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

The large window on the second floor 

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

Inside and out, the architects note that they have used ‘noble materials in their natural state, applying their colours and textures, while ensuring practicality and maximum comfort in an elegantly refined living environment’.

Green House, Prague, Czech Republic, Aoc Architekti

Externally, the large window reveals the exposed timber ceiling joists

(Image credit: Studio Flusser)

Aoc.archi

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

