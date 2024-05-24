Huge Czech grain silo conversion has restoration, intervention and celebration at its heart
Grain silo conversion Automatic Mills is a new cultural heart for the city of Pardubice by Prokš Přikryl architekti, and a skilful transformation of an important industrial building
Mill and grain silo conversion projects are a strong symbol of the replacement of urban industry with culture as a driving economic force. From the Baltic in Gateshead, through to the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town and the recently opened Kunstsilo in Kristiansand, Norway, the epic scale of 20th-century industrial architecture lends itself to the aggrandising ethos of so much modern art.
Automatic Mills: a grain silo conversion
However, it’s often the buildings themselves that speak loudest. This is the impressively overhauled Automatic Mills in Pardubice in the Czech Republic. Designed by architect Josef Gočár and opened in 1909 for the Winternitz brothers. It operated until 2013, when it became surplus to requirements. The sheer quality and detail of Gočár’s design ensured the building would be saved.
The site, on banks of the Chrudimka River, is an expansive one, offering almost unlimited space and opportunity for the city. Martin Prokš and Marek Přikryl of Prokš Přikryl architekti were tasked with overseeing the building’s transformation into the centrepiece of a new culture-focused urban district.
Gočár’s original structure was true industrial architecture, with the towering Silo combining meticulous brickwork and detailing that’s part palazzo, part Renaissance and all modernist.
Working closely with Lukáš Smetana and Mariana Smetanová of the Automatic Mills Foundation, the organisation set up to oversee the works and protect the key qualities of the site, Prokš and Přikryl have opted for a combination of bold material and structural interventions that leave the vast majority of the architecture untouched.
Automatic Mills was transformed into a new social hub, with a new purpose-built hall capable of hosting everything from theatrical shows to lectures and social events, while a roof terrace offers up a new view of the city. The monolithic concrete grain bins, with their richly textured walls, have been part opened up to form a series of exhibition spaces. Finally, the ground floor has been peeled away to create a new covered public square.
Gočár’s magnificent outer shell once concealed the machinery and structure of the milling industry with a structure that exuded civic pride in industry and labour. ‘The mills were from the outset never perceived as purely an industrial building,’ the architects write, ‘Instead, they create the mystery of a machine hidden in a fortress. Even the grain silo, added to the mill in 1924, is itself not clearly graspable.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
This peeling back of original function to reveal the inner forms and workings off lost industry is a characteristic shared by many of our modern culture mills. Using glass-concrete floor panels and metal mesh staircases preserves the industrial, otherworldly quality of these vertical spaces, celebrating their forms and physicality for the first time since their construction.
Other buildings on the site include the Gočár Gallery and Gampa Gallery, and an educational centre. Care has been taken to retain as much original patina as possible, especially in areas that have changed and evolved over time.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Evan Kinori's honest furniture designs embody a minimal, refined-rustic aesthetic
Evan Kinori presents 'Apple, elm, cotton' at JDJ Gallery (until 26 May 2024), marking the designer's expansion from fashion to furniture
By Scott Mitchem Published
-
Tour this 450 Warren apartment, architect Sebastian Mendez’s Brooklyn home
In 450 Warren, architect Sebastian Mendez, founder of Brooklyn-based developer Tankhouse, takes us on a tour of his modern, family-friendly home
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The Rebello is a chic hotel with an industrial past on Porto’s riverside
Transforming industrial buildings on the Douro river, The Rebello is a new hotel ‘with an old soul’
By Rupert Eden Published
-
A Czech family house is enhanced by bespoke design and furniture
Aoc Architekti has shaped a modern Czech family house around large windows and terraces to make the most of its hillside suburban site
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Plato in Ostrava is an art gallery on the crossroads of past and future
Plato Contemporary Art Gallery in Ostrava by KWK Promes is a modern rebirth celebrating a Czech building’s heritage
By Bartosz Haduch Published
-
Dramatic mountain viewpoint series by Mjölk Architects celebrates Czech nature
The Guard Patrol is Mjölk Architects’ installation of a mountain viewpoint series of four structures, created to celebrate local history and landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Glass Cabin is a glowing addition to an ancient cottage in a Czech Forest
Mjölk Architects created the Glass Cabin as a mix of old and new, a masterful symphony of materials and textures
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
ODDO Architects, Vietnam + Czech Republic: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. ODDO from Vietnam and the Czech Republic is the newest addition to our 2022 list, with this urban Vietnamese house
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Explore Prague with this modernist architecture map
Modern Prague Map is a finely crafted guide that celebrates 20th century buildings across the Czech Republic's capital
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
The newly restored Tomáš Baťa Memorial honours modernist-minded ideals
By Adam Štěch Last updated
-
JRKVC designs a Slovak cabin inspired by yurts
By Adam Štěch Last updated