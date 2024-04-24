Blue Copper Loft is a Dubai sanctuary for a modern nomad
Blue Copper Loft designed by Anarchitect in the heart of Dubai is a peaceful, yet luxurious sanctuary for a modern nomad
Set in the heart of Dubai, the impressive Blue Copper Loft is a private home born out of the unification of two apartments in a contemporary high-rise. The result, a spacious duplex penthouse bird's nest of a home, is the UAE pied-à-terre of a modern nomad, who commissioned Dubai- and London-based architecture studio Anarchitect (with past projects spanning from a Dubai barber’s to Sri Lanka's Harding Boutique Hotel) to reimagine the two properties into a single dwelling.
Step inside Blue Copper Loft in Dubai
The practice's founding principal Jonathan Ashmore said: 'The clients’ love of travel and experience of unique properties and places around the world led them to want to live boundlessly, without the restriction of enclosed rooms in their own home.'
The architects opened up the interior and cleverly directed the user's gaze towards the striking Dubai skyline views. At the same time, a carefully curated palette of natural and hand-crafted materials alongside bright colour pops craft an interior that surprises and delights.
'The existing staircase stood dominant in the main living-dining room, overpowering the double-height space and never letting you truly relax with its strong presence,' said Ashmore. 'The large corner windows also felt too prominent in the space, with too much hard surface, particularly as the narrative conceived for the project was one of “retreat” and “escape” for the clients [when they are at] home between their travels.’
The patinaed copper feature wall that brightens up the living space, next to the redesigned staircase, inspired the project's name. This transforms the circulation area into a sculptural, monolithic pedestal.
'At first the staircase and feature wall may appear indulgent, but for us this is a pivotal point, the crux for the entire reconfiguration of the residence,' said studio associate Tom Herd. 'The natural materials, textured finishes and raw fabrics throughout the loft are deep and rich in tones that absorb the abundant light from the large double-height windows to soften the spatial conditions and create the sanctum. The natural turquoise patina of the copper contrasts with this; as its tone subtly transforms from poised to tempered through the day, as natural light falls upon it.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
DAB 1α electric motorbike is the first product from French manufacturer DAB Motors
The DAB 1α is an all-electric motorbike born out of industrial design, gaming culture and aviation technology, and now available to order
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The 2024 Ivor Novello nominations for songwriting have been revealed
77 British and Irish songwriters and composers make up this year's nominees, announced tonight at London's Groucho Club
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Why Bollinger’s La Grande Année 2015 champagne is worth celebrating
Champagne Bollinger unveils La Grande Année 2015 and La Grande Année Rosé 2015, two outstanding cuvées from an exceptional year in wine-making
By Melina Keays Published
-
Art Jameel pavilion in Dubai is a dome to fight climate doom
Art Jameel pavilion by Lebanese practice theOtherDada flags sustainability in Dubai, and opened to coincide with COP 28
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Dubai welcomes the Museum of the Future
Killa Design and the Dubai Future Foundation launch the Museum of the Future in Dubai, which opens its doors to the public today (22 February 2022)
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Expo 2020 Dubai: the ultimate tour, from districts to pavilions
Expo 2020 Dubai has opened and with it three structures highlighting Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity, a Thematic District, and 192 national pavilions; take the tour
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Architects Directory alumni: Residence 22 by Dxb.lab
The Wallpaper* Architects Directory has turned 20. Conceived in 2000 as our index of emerging architectural talent, this annual listing of promising practices, has, over the years, spanned styles and continents; yet always championing the best and most exciting young studios and showcasing inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. To mark the occasion, this summer, we are looking back at some of our over-500 alumni, to catch up about life and work since their participation and exclusively launch some of their latest completions. Dubai based Dxb.lab was first featured in Wallpaper* in the 2007 Architects Directory. Since then, the studio and its director, Khalid Al Najjar, have been going from strength to strength, completing a variety of projects of all scales and typologies; here we visit their latest housing scheme, Residence 22, in the city's Business Bay.
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Opus Dubai by ZHA places a free-form void into the heart of an abstract cube
By Harriet Thorpe Last updated
-
Jameel Arts Centre by Serie Architects opens in Dubai
By Sujata Burman Published
-
Es Devlin wins competition for UK Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
The search for the designer of the Dubai Expo 2020 UK Pavilion begins
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated