Blue Copper Loft is a Dubai sanctuary for a modern nomad

Blue Copper Loft designed by Anarchitect in the heart of Dubai is a peaceful, yet luxurious sanctuary for a modern nomad

Blue Copper Loft swing with a view
(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

Set in the heart of Dubai, the impressive Blue Copper Loft is a private home born out of the unification of two apartments in a contemporary high-rise. The result, a spacious duplex penthouse bird's nest of a home, is the UAE pied-à-terre of a modern nomad, who commissioned Dubai- and London-based architecture studio Anarchitect (with past projects spanning from a Dubai barber’s to Sri Lanka's Harding Boutique Hotel) to reimagine the two properties into a single dwelling. 

Blue Copper Loft interior with blue green wall

(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)

Step inside Blue Copper Loft in Dubai

The practice's founding principal Jonathan Ashmore said: 'The clients’ love of travel and experience of unique properties and places around the world led them to want to live boundlessly, without the restriction of enclosed rooms in their own home.'

Blue Copper Loft snug

(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)

The architects opened up the interior and cleverly directed the user's gaze towards the striking Dubai skyline views. At the same time, a carefully curated palette of natural and hand-crafted materials alongside bright colour pops craft an interior that surprises and delights. 

Blue Copper Loft swing with a view

(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)

'The existing staircase stood dominant in the main living-dining room, overpowering the double-height space and never letting you truly relax with its strong presence,' said Ashmore. 'The large corner windows also felt too prominent in the space, with too much hard surface, particularly as the narrative conceived for the project was one of “retreat” and “escape” for the clients [when they are at] home between their travels.’

Blue Copper Loft bedroom

(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)

The patinaed copper feature wall that brightens up the living space, next to the redesigned staircase, inspired the project's name. This transforms the circulation area into a sculptural, monolithic pedestal. 

Blue Copper Loft stairs close up

(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)

'At first the staircase and feature wall may appear indulgent, but for us this is a pivotal point, the crux for the entire reconfiguration of the residence,' said studio associate Tom Herd. 'The natural materials, textured finishes and raw fabrics throughout the loft are deep and rich in tones that absorb the abundant light from the large double-height windows to soften the spatial conditions and create the sanctum. The natural turquoise patina of the copper contrasts with this; as its tone subtly transforms from poised to tempered through the day, as natural light falls upon it.'

Blue Copper Loft bathroom

(Image credit: Ieva Saudargaite)

anarchitect.com

Topics
Dubai
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸