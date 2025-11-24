An Australian holiday home is designed as a bushfire-proof sanctuary
‘Amongst the Eucalypts’ by Jason Gibney Design Workshop (JGDW) rethinks life – and architecture – in fire-prone landscapes, creating a minimalist holiday home that’s meant to last
Seal Rocks offers the perfect backdrop for an Australian holiday home – the site in New South Wales is rich in natural life (a breeding site for its namesake animal), overlooking the blue sea and awash with greenery. Yet anyone aware of the country's devastating bushfires of 2020 will know that such a glorious setting can also be vulnerable to human-made disaster. Amongst the Eucalypts is a new residential project that aims to tackle just that – providing a modern, architecture-led house that at the same time can resist fire damage.
Openness meets protection in this Australian holiday home
The design is centred on the idea of creating a contemporary refuge, carefully balancing immersion in nature and the idea of shelter. The architects crafted a design that feels elegantly pared down, using minimalist lines and simple geometries that contrast with, and also highlight, the surrounding native eucalypts and casuarina forest. Its compact form is deliberate, affording a sense of lightness.
The architects explain: 'The home appears lightly anchored to the hillside, the plan breaking and shifting with the natural contours of the land to form a series of outdoor zones and courtyards that support open-air living and quiet retreat. Though fully grounded, the building conveys a sense of suspension among the trees, with filtered light and carefully framed sightlines revealing glimpses of the wider landscape.'
At the same time, this Australian holiday home includes pivoting façade panels, retractable mesh shutters and durable, locally sourced materials. These features allow the home to be open and at one with the surrounding nature – or remain closed off, protecting its interior and carefully cocooning life inside.
The architectural design was conceived after in-depth consultation with local bushfire experts, as well as local craftspeople, who helped create a number of the bespoke systems employed in the house. The concrete and fibre-cement structure gives the house its 'armoured aesthetic', as the architects describe it; but it's a look that is at the same time refreshingly clean and unmistakably contemporary.
'The clients didn’t want to impose on the landscape – they wanted a house that invited them to dwell more deeply within it. It was their commitment to preserving the native landscape that inspired us to rethink what’s possible in bushfire-prone environments,' says practice founder Jason Gibney.
'The result is a sense of lightness and suspension, a profound connection to place: goannas wander past, waterfalls rush by, and the canopy reveals itself through shifting viewpoints. More than a place of shelter, the house balances openness and refuge, lightness and permanence. It teaches us that we do not have to compromise when choosing to live amongst the eucalyptus.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
100 George Street is the new kid on the block in fashionable Marylebone
London's newest luxury apartment building brings together a sensitive exterior and thoughtful, 21st-century interiors
-
Experience the cradle of the Renaissance in a new light at Florence’s W hotel
Florence’s palazzi, basilicas and baptistries groan with history. But the city’s new W hotel poses an alternative perspective – one that is distinctly modern
-
Wallpaper* Gift Guides: What our director of digital content, Charlotte Gunn, has on her wishlist this year
From the year's most-anticipated music biography to stacks of vinyl, these goodies will help you unwind and unplug
-
Neometro is the Australian developer creating homes its founders ‘would be happy living in’
The company has spent 40 years challenging industry norms, building design-focused apartment buildings and townhouses; a new book shares its stories and lessons learned
-
The Melbourne studio rewilding cities through digital-driven landscape design
‘There's a lack of control that we welcome as designers,’ say Melbourne-based landscape architects Emergent Studios
-
A Republic Tower apartment refresh breathes new life to a Melbourne classic
Local studio Multiplicity's refresh signals a new turn for an iconic Melbourne landmark
-
A Japanese maple adds quaint charm to a crisp, white house in Sydney
Bellevue Hill, a white house by Mathieson Architects, is a calm retreat layered with minimalism and sophistication
-
A redesigned warehouse complex taps into nostalgia in Queensland
A warehouse in Queensland has been transformed from neglected industrial sheds to a vibrant community hub by architect Jared Webb, drawing on the typology's nostalgic feel
-
Australian bathhouse ‘About Time’ bridges softness and brutalism
‘About Time’, an Australian bathhouse designed by Goss Studio, balances brutalist architecture and the softness of natural patina in a Japanese-inspired wellness hub
-
The humble glass block shines brightly again in this Melbourne apartment building
Thanks to its striking glass block panels, Splinter Society’s Newburgh Light House in Melbourne turns into a beacon of light at night
-
A contemporary retreat hiding in plain sight in Sydney
This contemporary retreat is set behind an unassuming neo-Georgian façade in the heart of Sydney’s Woollahra Village; a serene home designed by Australian practice Tobias Partners