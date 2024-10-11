First look inside 62 Reade Street, a clock factory turned family home

62 reade street interior with cream colours
(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)
62 Reade Street, a former clock factory turned contemporary residential building by architecture studio ODA, is a boutique, heritage redesign in New York's Lower Manhattan. Set in two period structures - one which used to be the production facility and the other the owners' home - this small but perfectly formed development has been transformed into just six private homes - the first of which, featuring interiors by Hovey Design, has just been unveiled.

62 reade street with cream, neutral interiors living spaces

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

Step inside a 62 Reade Street apartment

The building's sensitive renovation meant preserving its original character. ODA worked closely with the Landmarks Preservation Commission to restore the structures' pure limestone façades. The interior approach was the same - sprinkled with all the mod cons required for daily family life in the 21st century.

62 reade street with cream, neutral interiors living spaces

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

Created in an open plan layout, the apartment was designed with gathering and entertaining in mind. It features a single, flowing living space which comprises kitchen and dining areas, awash with natural light through its large industrial scale windows.

62 reade street with cream, neutral interiors living spaces

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

The facade's limestone tones were adopted for the interior too, as Hovey Design crafted the space in neutral, natural tones and soft textures and fabrics. The result is warm, light and airy. Furnishings highlight a certain playfulness too, featuring rounded shapes, surprising compositions and colourful art that pleasingly contrasts the fairly muted and serene colour palette throughout.

62 reade street with cream, neutral interiors living spaces

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

Meanwhile, white oak floors, steel columns, factory doors, exposed beams on the ceilings and white-painted brick walls hint at the structure's heritage nature and add to its overall loft-style aesthetic.

62 reade street with cream, neutral interiors living spaces

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

62readestreet.com

hoveydesign.com

oda-architecture.com

