Neri & Hu’s dynamic New Bund theatre takes centre stage in Shanghai’s cityscape
In Shanghai, Neri & Hu’s New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center is a theatre offering a contemporary take on a classical archetype
The New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center is tucked away between clusters of skyscrapers overlooking the bank of the Huangpo River in Shanghai. Designed by Neri & Hu (founded by Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu) it is the latest addition to the city's ever-evolving cityscape. The theatre, which seats 2,500 people, is set to become a dynamic venue to host music, dance and theatre performances, as well as fashion, design and technology events.
Neri & Hu’s New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center
The project, its authors explain, aimed at creating an ‘arena’ that offers a ‘contemporary take on a classical archetype’. The result is dramatic but far from flashy, crafting an interior that is mesmerising in its curvature, and its five-storeyed seating. The warm oak provides a 'museum-like quality' that is further emphasised through the use of natural materials.
The lobby entrance nods to ancient Roman architecture, with colosseum-like terrazzo arches that stack around five storeys. The escalator space is crafted from glass blocks, giving an impression of elegant grandeur. Meanwhile, the cream façade is cool and calm, a delicate outer shell encasing the grand theatre.
The interior, lit by custom decorative fixtures, has a swirling form reminiscent of the inner workings of a grand piano, and enhancing the acoustics of each performance.
There is an additional event space, titled the 'black box', which is designed to host anything from conferences to exhibitions. Clad in blackened stainless steel, it stands in contrast to the glass-enclosed escalator.
With all the pre-show anticipation and the finding of seats, theatres can be a place of overstimulation. Through the use of organic materials, crisp lines and a soothing palette of colours, Neri & Hu have created a slice of calm before the curtain is raised.
