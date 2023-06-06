A Kythnos Island house offers a 21st-century take on the local vernacular

A Kythnos Island house, Piperi, is a contemporary Greek home by Sigurd Larsen drawing on its location's vernacular

exterior of Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen
(Image credit: KKROM Services)
By Ellie Stathaki
Piperi is a modern Kythnos Island house that bridges past and future. Created by Berlin-based architect Sigurd Larsen as his own holiday home, the residence draws on its Greek location’s local vernacular and traditions, while being infused with contemporary style and 21st-century mod-cons. 

front facade of the white Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

Piperi: a modern Kythnos Island house

Set on a hillside overlooking the Cycladic archipelago, this Kythnos Island house was composed as a series of cubes in a geometric arrangement. Its volumes are a nod to the traditional Aegean island architecture, which is defined by low, white volumes of minimalist architecture

aerial of Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

A series of staircases and steps connect the various volumes, bridging levels and indoor and outdoor areas. ‘The white stairs playfully offer a circular movement through all the levels of the house. Inspired by the drawings of M.C. Escher, one can move above, below and through the house in an infinite circle of steps. The cluster of four white cubes is set into the hillside at different heights, creating multiple panoramic views of the neighbouring islands,’ the architect explains. 

stone paving at Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

Among the elements in view from the home’s expansive terraces is the small, uninhabited Piperi Island which lends the project its name. Larsen ensured the small island is perfectly framed from the main living space and its sofa, seen through a large glass door leading outside. 

living space at Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

The architect adds: ‘The property continues over the ridge of the hill, where a small guest house is built into an existing stone barn with an outdoor kitchen and pergola. During the day, one can migrate from the sunrise in the main house on the eastern cliffs to the sunset at the outdoor kitchen facing the beach on the southwest side.’

inside Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

view from bedroom at Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

close up exterior of Kythnos Island house by architect Sigurd Larsen

(Image credit: KKROM Services)

sigurdlarsen.com 

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

