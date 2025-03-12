You’ll soon be able to get a sneak peek inside Peter Zumthor’s LACMA expansion
But you’ll still have to wait another year for the grand opening
After nearly 15 years of redesigns, fits, and starts, Angelenos will finally be able to get a peek inside the newly-expanded Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) this summer.
The new David Geffen Galleries, which sweep over Wilshire Boulevard like a concrete amoeba, were designed by the Pritzker prize-winning Swiss architect Peter Zumthor—his first-ever U.S. project.
While LACMA won’t open officially to the public until April 2026, the museum will gradually begin to welcome visitors starting this June via a series of outdoor installations, events, and special previews, plus the opening of a new restaurant and shop.
'We’re excited that visitors from both near and far can begin to experience the impact of this amazing building this year, as we ramp up toward the 2026 grand opening celebration,' said museum director and CEO Michael Govan. 'Harnessing the power of art to console, we also hope to be a part of the spiritual healing of Los Angeles as it recovers from the recent unprecedented fires.'
Critics haven’t always been as generous in their assessment. Zumthor’s design became a lightning rod when its preliminary design, a black organic volume inspired by the adjacent La Brea tarpits, was unveiled in 2013. The critic Christopher Knight called it the 'incredible shrinking museum,' due to the design displacing several of the campus’s existing pavilions, including one by L.A modernist William Pereira. Architectural Record, meanwhile, called the scheme the 'Blob that Ate Wilshire Boulevard.'
Zumthor, who worked along SOM for the LACMA plan, made several revisions to the design, due to concerns it would interfere with paleontological research at the tarpits next door.
'There have been tough moments, when we had to reduce, reduce, reduce,' Zumthor acknowledged in the New York Times.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Despite the setbacks, the 'building and its surroundings will start to come to life' according to a museum press release. In June, visitors can expect to encounter a special commission by Mexican artist Mariana Castillo Deball, in addition to works by Sarah Rosalena, Pedro Reyes, Liz Glynn, Shio Kusaka, and others. American saxophonist Kamasi Washington, meanwhile, will be staging a series of special performances between June 26 through 28th.
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.
-
Unpacking A/W 2025’s best runway sets, which captured a mood of longing and escape
As fashion month concludes in Paris, Wallpaper* explores the most captivating show sets of the A/W 2025 season, from Daniel Lee’s escape to the countryside at Burberry, to a romantic rose-strewn runway at Ferragamo
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Manchester United and Foster + Partners to build a new stadium: ‘Arguably the largest public space in the world’
The football club will spend £2 billion on the ambitious project, which co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has described as the ‘world's greatest football stadium’
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Marta Pan and André Wogenscky's legacy is alive through their modernist home in France
Fondation Marta Pan – André Wogenscky: how a creative couple’s sculptural masterpiece in France keeps its authors’ legacy alive
By Adam Štěch Published
-
NYC's The New Museum announces an OMA-designed extension
OMA partners including Rem Koolhas and Shohei Shigematsu are designing a new building for Manhattan's only dedicated contemporary art museum
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills launches: we take the tour
Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills launches to a design by Thomas Juul-Hansen, marking the brand's first standalone home project in the swanky Los Angeles neighbourhood
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Rebuilding LA: Altadena architects talk after the fire
A discussion with Altadena’s architects about bringing a devastated Los Angeles back to life after the January 2025 fires launches our ‘Rebuilding LA’ series
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Hollywood Forever's new ‘vertical mausoleum’ is the tallest in the US
The Gower Mausoleum is not only an innovative solution for housing the deceased in a crowded urban centre; it is also reframing the way that we view cemeteries
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Reflections from Los Angeles: a local writer's personal account of the LA fires
Architecture writer and local resident Michael Webb reflects on the devastating 2025 Los Angeles fires and offers his personal account of the events of the last two weeks in California
By Michael Webb Published
-
LA Mayor Karen Bass outlines her plan for rebuilding the city
Following the devastating LA wildfires, which have destroyed more than 12,000 structures, the city’s mayor has outlined her plan for reconstruction
By Anna Solomon Published
-
The architectural ashes of the LA fires
Amidst incalculable losses for so many Angelenos we consider the architectural gems lost in the wildfires
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
A multifaceted Beverly Hills house puts the beauty of potentiality in the frame
A Beverly Hills house in Trousdale, designed by Robin Donaldson, brings big ideas to the residential scale
By Ian Volner Published