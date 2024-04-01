New York's Leica store echoes the brand's blend of heritage and innovation
Leica store throws open its doors in New York's Meatpacking District, courtesy of Brooklyn based Format Architecture Office
This Spring, with its new Leica store, the German premium camera and sports optics brand is joining the likes of Diane von Fürstenberg and Lexus in New York’s Meatpacking District, the once derelict post-industrial wasteland that is now shorthand for gentrification. Leica has brought its optical and design expertise to this famed micro-neighbourhood, nestled alongside concept stores and high-end nightclubs.
Leica store opens in New York’s Meatpacking District
The heritage brand called on up-and-coming, Brooklyn-based practice Format Architecture Office to transform a long-disused 1950s meat market into a small but impactful flagship. The firm’s gut renovation of the 1,200 square metre space retained the original exposed timber frame, but opened up half the second level to create a monumental mezzanine level and vaulted entry. Format worked closely with the local Landmarks Preservation Commission to ensure its intervention remained balanced and respectful of the site’s history.
‘As one of the smallest buildings remaining in the Meatpacking District, we wanted to celebrate this intimate scale which has become rare in the neighbourhood, while also giving the building a more assertive voice on the street,’ says Matthew Hettler, firm co-principal.
He and his team introduced a 6-metre high open structure brick spandrel facade as a striking decorative component that is bold enough to help the boutique stand out but also blend into its surroundings. One could argue that it reflects the precision and rational aesthetic of the brand’s superior-quality instruments, such as the recently released mirrorless full-frame system SL3 camera.
This emphatically modern, cathedral-esque element illuminates like a jewel box at night and filters in much-needed natural light during the day. ‘On a building site that is narrow, quite deep, and surrounded by taller buildings, this became one of the primary challenges for the project,’ says Andrew McGee, firm co-principal.
‘The architectural design answers this problem in a range of different ways: the addition of several large overhead skylights and large glazed openings with views to the street and rear terrace from the ground and mezzanine levels.’
An earth-tone palette carries through from the sleek beige brick screen exterior to the light-toned wood flooring and monochromatic ship-lapped walls. This scheme accommodates a flexible arrangement of back-lit display cabinets and counters inside where products like the next-generation Leica Q3 take pride of place. The brand’s signature red help frame standout showcases and contrasts the rest of the design.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer, curator, consultant, and artist. Over the past ten years, he’s held editorial positions at The Architect’s Newspaper, TLmag, and Frame magazine, while also contributing to publications such as Architectural Digest, Artnet News, Cultured, Domus, Dwell, Hypebeast, Galerie, and Metropolis. In 2023, He helped write the Vincenzo De Cotiis: Interiors monograph. With degrees from the Design Academy Eindhoven and Parsons School of Design, Adrian is particularly focused on topics that exemplify the best in craft-led experimentation and sustainability.
-
Deep’s Exopack by Sabine Marcelis helps scientists study insects without harming them
Exopack is a biodiversity project developed with designer Sabine Marcelis, supporting the research of undiscovered and critically endangered insects in the Amazon
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Wearable tech that’ll help you hack, track and snack your way to success
The latest in discreet wearable tech, from biowearables to smart glasses, is designed to help you be your best self
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cauny and architect Rafael Moneo’s Bauhaus-inspired square watches
Cauny launches square, minimalist watches designed by architect Rafael Moneo
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Hudson Valley Residence is a low-lying retreat that seamlessly blends into the horizon
Designed by HGX Design, Hudson Valley Residence is a scenic home offering unobstructed views across the Catskill Mountains in Upstate New York
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Boise Passive House’s bold gestures support an environmentally friendly design
Boise Passive House by Haas Architecture combines sleek, contemporary design and environmental efficiency
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
At the Hilbert Museum of California Art’s expanded home, art and architecture converge
The Hilbert Museum of California Art expands its home, courtesy of Los Angeles architecture studio Johnston Marklee
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pearlman Cabin by John Lautner is an organic Californian mountain retreat
John Lautner’s midcentury Pearlman Cabin, tucked away in the Californian mountain resort of Idyllwild, is a striking example of organic architecture
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Albert Frey’s Aluminaire House is reborn in Palm Springs
Aluminaire House, designed by legendary modernist Albert Frey, has been reconstructed outside the Palm Springs Art Museum
By Michael Webb Published
-
Beverly Hills’ Carla Ridge is a modern home taking in expansive city views
Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills blends modernist architecture nods, with contemporary lines and varying textures which complement its views of the hillside, valley, and city
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Downtown LA’s Beaudry is a cityscape statement of modern luxury
Beaudry is a new Los Angeles residential skyscraper by Marmol Radziner that offers contemporary living, a sense of place, and earthy design
By Carole Dixon Published
-
The Houses at 8899 Beverly offer options, sustainability and modernist nods
The Houses at 8899 Beverly by Olson Kundig is a collection of sustainable townhouses framing a midcentury area landmark in the West Hollywood Design District
By Carole Dixon Published