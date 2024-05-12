The new Krug winery in the Champagne heartland connects process and nature
AW2 Architects’ design for the Krug winery encapsulates the part rural, part urban landscape of the French winemaking region of Ambonnay
There are many things to love about AW2 Architects’ new Krug winery in the Champagne heartland of Ambonnay, north-east France. Its almost invisible imprint, a genuine relationship with the landscape, and that surprisingly modest name – ‘Joseph’ – are just a few.
The label is indeed a touch humble for a big business that has been family-run since 1843; and now, with LVMH as parent owner. But it displays the spirit that runs through the entire Maison Krug operation. A refreshingly modern thinker, Joseph Krug believed that the ‘true essence of champagne is pleasure itself’, a wholly uplifting missive around which the house revolves today. Total excellence was his benchmark. And so, regardless of cost, because they produced the best, Joseph Krug was absolute in his dictate that no Krug champagne variety would be treated any differently than the other.
Explore the new Krug winery
This egalitarian vision steered the new site and building, which would bring Krug’s entire operation, previously scattered around the region, under one roof, ensuring at the same time that every worker would benefit from the new workspace. But how do you approach a significant build where hallowed traditions and new tech take equal billing across the seven years it takes to create a bottle of Krug champagne, in a tiny, medieval village?
Krug’s new home spans 9,500 sq m, with five underground wineries, eight cellars and 0.68 hectares of vineyards. The team, led by Krug cellar master Julie Cavil, in collaboration with AW2, engineers GNAT, and the project managers, who specialise in winemaking operations, spent two years developing Joseph. All understood that its success depended on an open dialogue with all those in the Ambonnay vicinity.
‘Ambonnay is a small village, with 900 inhabitants, and we cannot impose ourselves. We would not do that. We are respectful to them and the industry that surrounds us,’ Cavil explains.
As such, the winery is formed as a pair of matching, long buildings, with copper-coloured roofs in keeping with the overall character and cable styles that define the village. Considering the project's ambition, the winery is barely visible within the landscape. Everyone involved signed up to the 'Low Environmental Impact Worksite' charter committing to low-carbon materials, reuse and recycling methods, local sourcing and low-impact site construction.
Krug was desperate to modernise: ‘We wanted to create perfect storage conditions because we have suffered in the historic sites from not having good regulation for gravity and core temperature,’ Cavil says. ‘For years, we managed well, and it wasn't a problem, but summer temperatures have been rising, which influences fermentation, so we knew we could not operate as we had been.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The eight specific cellars in Joseph allow for varied regulations from the beginning of the harvest, so they are not just reliant on one solution.’ The new build also sparked change around the day-to-day workings and a creative rethink about how the whole business, from people to production, might benefit.
The winery was designed down rather than up, and GNAT scooped out a sizeable chunk of the earth to create the lower floor. So, while the upper levels house the cellars, the tanks are situated at the bottom. Joining these is the middle ‘bridge’, at a height just shy of the cellar roofs, which houses offices, tasting rooms, and all other communal areas, so that from above, the building forms a tidy H-shaped construction.
Concrete was chosen as a key construction material because, as Cavil points out, ‘It lasts forever. It may not score so high as a sustainable choice during construction but in the long-term, it’s a good choice because of its low energy consumption. Concrete is airless.’ It is also very good for the wine, from storing to consumption, as it’s easy to maintain a steady temperature. Cavil also appreciates the organic nature of concrete’s slightly rough finish. ‘It reflects the fact that Joseph is a working site,’ she says.
Practical considerations apart, winemaking is a business that ultimately hangs on the capricious antics of nature. To that end, Krug’s Joseph winery is designed so that you can see the vineyards from every vantage. ‘The vines give us inspiration,’ explains Cavil. ‘Watching the weather is in our DNA, and so here, everyone gets a peek at the process, to be connected to it. We can run in and out and feel the winds whenever we like,’ she says, smiling.
Caragh McKay has been a contributing editor at Wallpaper* since 2014. She was previously watches & jewellery director and is currently our resident lifestyle & shopping editor. Caragh has produced exhibitions and created and edited titles for publishers including the Daily Telegraph. She regularly chairs talks for luxury houses, Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier among them. Caragh’s current remit is cross-cultural and her recent stories include the curious tale of how Muhammad Ali met his poetic match in Robert Burns and how a Martin Scorsese film revived a forgotten Osage art.
-
Time to go pop: TAG Heuer and Kith's Formula 1 watch collaboration
The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith watch embraces a rainbow of bright colours
By James Gurney Published
-
London Craft Week 2024: the best artisan-made works to discover across the city
London Craft Week 2024 takes over the city (13-19 May 2024), we put together a list of highlights to discover the best craft across town
By Francesca Perry Published
-
We tour Caracas’ treasure trove of modernist architecture gems
Explore Caracas; the Venezuelan capital is full of midcentury modern and brutalist architecture with a tropical twist
By Adam Štěch Published
-
Grand Palais restoration in Paris through the lens of champion fencer Enzo Lefort
As Paris’ Grand Palais prepares to reopen following extensive restoration by Chatillon Architectes, we visit the site with champion fencer and photographer Enzo Lefort, who documented the space ahead of the Olympic Games 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Royan Architecture Month showcases French modernism by the sea
Royan Architecture Month 2024 launches in the French city, where many travel to see midcentury builds by the sea, from Notre Dame church to Palais des Congrès
By Stacy Suaya Published
-
Dip into the Paris pools and swimming culture enriching the 2024 Olympic Games
Paris pools, in the Olympics and beyond, have inspired fun, wellness and a love of sports in the French capital
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Jean Prouvé’s House of Better Days on show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
The Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, or House of Better Days, by Jean Prouvé is explored in a new show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Hauser & Wirth Paris by Laplace is a winning restoration in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Hauser & Wirth Paris by Laplace sees the architectural agency named Best Restoration Kings, breathing new life into an 1877 hôtel particulier near the Champs-Elysées
By Amy Serafin Published
-
A fire station cuts a bold figure in the city of Rennes
This fire station by LAN becomes a new landmark for Rennes, France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A refreshed Musée National de la Marine shows off its expanded exhibition spaces in France
Musée National de la Marine in France has been brought to the 21st century by a team comprising h2o Architectes, Snøhetta and exhibition designers Casson Mann
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
Studio Mumbai exhibition at Fondation Cartier explores craft, architecture and ‘making space’
A Studio Mumbai exhibition at Paris’ Fondation Cartier explores the trailblazing Indian practice’s inspired, hands-on approach
By Amy Serafin Published