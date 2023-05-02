InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok cuts an ethereal figure in the Thai urbanscape
InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok by HAS design and research brings a sense of calm and a touch of the French mountains to Thailand
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok by HAS design and research brings together its owner's Thai and French heritage in a building that bridges cultures and spatial experiences. Blending images of snowy French landscapes with the Bangkok urban condition, and adding notions of sustainable architecture and restoration, the architecture studio came up with the concept of 'Thai Snow', explain its co-directors, Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee, who were part of the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2022.
InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok by HAS design and research
InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok works with the city's microclimate and an existing building to transform the site into a haven of 21st century urban hospitality and minimalist architecture. A perimeter of folding perforated aluminum panels creates a kind of architectural 'veil', gently separating the building from the street's bustle, while creating privacy for the users. It is a gesture the pair of architects has used before in their own home and studio, Phetkasem Artist Studio, using transparencies, minimalism and perforation to play with ideas of light, permeability and seclusion.
Here, Jencheh Hung and Songkittipakdee use the same methods to filter light and frame sightlines. Meanwhile, the ethereal presence of this screen is a nod to snowflakes.
Inside, this is continued and reflected in the interior's fabric space dividers, in the form of curtains and a series of 'threads' hanging from the ceiling, which balance the tightrope between functional elements and sculptural pieces of art. A pared-down approach to decor is accentuated by the consistent use of the colour white, which helps compose a neutral canvas and calming backdrop for the guests.
'InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok takes sustainability as its philosophy, and the result is a distinctive new vernacular architecture,' write the architects. 'The perforated aluminium panels, introduce natural wind convection from the outside. The “threads”, which can block the western sun while maintaining visual transparency, and the movable fabric allows for a variety of guest room layouts. The building not only provides a respite from Bangkok's dense urban environment, but its snow-inspired concept contrasts with the surrounding environment, bringing visitors spiritual tranquility and ritual.'
hasdesignandresearch.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Inside ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ at The Met, a definitive exploration of the designer’s legacy
Wallpaper* takes a first look inside The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest blockbuster fashion exhibition, which celebrates Karl Lagerfeld’s extraordinary collections for Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and more
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
LA spas and wellness destinations for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation
Our edit of must-visit LA spas and wellness destinations features havens for high-tech treatments, ancient healing therapies and everything in-between
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Council_St is a creative community hub crafted from a Historic Filipinotown garage in LA
A garage in Historic Filipinotown is transformed into Council_St, an artist’s studio and exhibition space, by LA-based architecture firm Formation Association
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
The Standard Bangkok and The Standard Hua Hin bring pioneering hospitality to Thailand
The Standard Bangkok, in Ole Scheeren’s Mahanakhon tower, and The Standard Hua Hin, designed by Onion, bring the global hospitality brand to Thailand
By Shawn Adams • Published
-
Wonderfruit 2022 balances art, culture, music and nature in Thailand
Wonderfruit 2022 featured a masterplan by Ab Rogers with pavilions and installations that blend art and culture, music and nature
By Daven Wu • Published
-
MPavilion 2022 opens and invites all under its bright orange roof
MPavilion 2022 opens in Melbourne to a design by All(zone), the Bangkok studio of Rachaporn Choochuey
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Büro Ole Scheeren’s MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok launches with floating glass sky deck
By Harriet Thorpe • Last updated