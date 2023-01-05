The Standard Bangkok and The Standard Hua Hin bring pioneering hospitality to Thailand

Two new offerings in Thailand, The Standard Bangkok and The Standard Hua Hin, have just celebrated their official opening as the newest additions to the global hospitality brand’s growing portfolio. Since its inception in 1999, The Standard has garnered international recognition as a pioneer in its sector. From its New York sites to its Maldives property, the hotel chain is known for curating world-class cultural experiences – and is now also putting its stylish stamp on the popular Asian destination.

The Standard Bangkok

The Standard Bangkok is located in the monumental King Power Mahanakhon tower, designed by German architect Ole Scheeren, and is the brand's new flagship Asian getaway. Through the hotel's 155 rooms, designed by Jaime Hayon, and generous full-height windows, visitors can experience breathtaking views across the city among vibrant, characterful interiors. ‘The aim was to create something fresh and well-designed that has a beautiful colour palette,’ says the Spanish artist.

Entering the building, in a spacious lobby, elegant, handcrafted rattan light fittings delicately hang from above. ‘We spent months in Thailand working with local manufacturers,’ says Hayon. This level includes a shop stocking collaborations with local designers, while an artwork featuring a couple in a warm embrace is embedded in the floor.

Venture up the building via a psychedelic lift, to the flexible fourth-floor, and the Parlor is the hotel's main social hub. Here, guests can complete their check-in, attend events, or simply sit and listen to live music. Boasting organic arches, playful colours, and rounded edges, everything feels bespoke, from the door handles to the locally made furniture. The same approach continues throughout, juxtaposing the sharp geometries of the existing building with curves and softer forms.

A terrace pool, fitness centre, spa, and two restaurants, Mott 32 and The Standard Grill, can be found on the floors beyond. Reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, ‘the building can be likened to a movie. Each space is a different scene. Each room evokes a different emotion,’ says Hayon. Perched on the 76th floor is Ojo, The Standard Bangkok’s spectacular Mexican-themed restaurant that serves up delectable Guadalajara-inspired cuisine. While at the apex of the 78-level building, a stellar viewpoint titled Sky Beach offers striking vistas of Bangkok.

The Standard Hua Hin

A departure from its bustling Bangkok counterpart, The Standard’s second Thai outpost is a blissful beach hideaway that overlooks the gulf of Thailand in Hua Hin – a short two-and-a-half hour trip from the capital. Designed by Bangkok-based architecture practice Onion, the cosy complex is made up of a series of organic volumes nestled in a rich green oasis. Bringing youthful energy to the local hotel scene, it blends brutalist elements, such as exposed aggregate, and white-washed wood, rattan and bamboo. 'These materials were carefully curated throughout the project to create a boho-chic vibe,’ says chief design officer at Standard International, Verena Haller.

A nod to The Standard Miami, with its quirky elements and midcentury aesthetic, the hotel features 199 guest rooms made up of suites and villas. Each space feels tranquil with its earthy tones, soft colour palette, and generous ceiling heights. Boasting an impressive spa with a variety of treatments to leave you fully refreshed, a humble-sized gym, and a vibrant pool, there are many opportunities here to relax the body and mind. ‘Our goal was to create a restful and restorative waterfront destination that simultaneously calms and stimulates the senses through innovative design,’ says Haller.

The hotel includes an all-day dining location called the Lido, a Juice Café, and an authentic Thai food spot called Praça. ‘The Standard Hua Hin is a one-of-a-kind resort with best-in-class design, culinary, cultural programming, and service,’ says Haller. Located near the fishing town's centre, guests can easily visit local seafood restaurants, street stalls, and late-night markets – mixing global and local in true Standard style, which the brand plans to soon expand further afield, as more new resorts, in Lisbon, Milan and Singapore, are currently in the pipeline.

